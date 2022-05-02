Texas A&M a 'Dream Offer' for Top 2023 QB Jaden Rashada

Texas A&M is the latest program to offer red-hot California quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada, and it appears it's not too late for Jimbo Fisher and company here.

The Pittsburg (Calif.) High School QB starred at the Elite 11 regional in Las Vegas on Sunday, earning his ticket to the Elite 11 Finals, before catching up with Fan Nation's Matt Solorio.

Rashada told him the Aggie extension was a "dream offer."

Matt Solorio

Oregon, Miami, Ole Miss, Arkansas, LSU and many other programs have hosted or plan on hosting the class of 2023 quarterback for a visit -- but A&M will get him on campus before any major decisions are made.

"Playing the biggest football, just that crowd and being in Texas is a unique opportunity," Rashada said. "It's something to try to make the most of, so that's kind of why I called it that."

A&M has been searching far and wide for its next signal-caller since the decommitment of Eli Holstein in March.

The Louisiana native was ironically also in Vegas to compete, also punching his ticket to the Elite 11 Finals this summer in Los Angeles. Along the way, Holstein broke the athletic testing record with staggering numbers before the throwing took place.

Holstein has been focused on programs like Alabama and Florida since parting ways with Fisher's staff, though there is some mutual interest still.

As for Rashada, who took an official visit to Ole Miss most recently, it appears A&M and Oregon will get him on campus in the summer months.

A verbal commitment could come at any time, he says.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here