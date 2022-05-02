Skip to main content

Texas A&M a 'Dream Offer' for Top 2023 QB Jaden Rashada

Texas A&M is latest program to court the star Californian

Texas A&M is the latest program to offer red-hot California quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada, and it appears it's not too late for Jimbo Fisher and company here. 

The Pittsburg (Calif.) High School QB starred at the Elite 11 regional in Las Vegas on Sunday, earning his ticket to the Elite 11 Finals, before catching up with Fan Nation's Matt Solorio. 

Rashada told him the Aggie extension was a "dream offer."

Jaden Rashada
Jaden Rashada
Jaden Rashada

Oregon, Miami, Ole Miss, Arkansas, LSU and many other programs have hosted or plan on hosting the class of 2023 quarterback for a visit -- but A&M will get him on campus before any major decisions are made. 

"Playing the biggest football, just that crowd and being in Texas is a unique opportunity," Rashada said. "It's something to try to make the most of, so that's kind of why I called it that."

A&M has been searching far and wide for its next signal-caller since the decommitment of Eli Holstein in March. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jaden Rashada
Play
Recruiting

Texas A&M a 'Dream Offer' for Top 2023 QB Jaden Rashada

Texas A&M is latest program to court star Californian

By AllAggies Staff35 seconds ago
20210727_FB_Photo_Day_2199
Play
News

Aggies DT Jayden Peevy Signs UDFA Deal With Tennessee Titans

Despite not being drafted, Texas A&M standout Jayden Peevy found his way to an NFL roster

By Timm Hamm19 hours ago
jalen wydermyer tight end
Play
Football

Aggies in the NFL Draft: A&M TE Wydermyer Signed as UDFA

Former Aggies TE Jaylen Wydermyer found a new home after the NFL Draft on Saturday.

By Timm Hamm19 hours ago

The Louisiana native was ironically also in Vegas to compete, also punching his ticket to the Elite 11 Finals this summer in Los Angeles. Along the way, Holstein broke the athletic testing record with staggering numbers before the throwing took place. 

Holstein has been focused on programs like Alabama and Florida since parting ways with Fisher's staff, though there is some mutual interest still.

As for Rashada, who took an official visit to Ole Miss most recently, it appears A&M and Oregon will get him on campus in the summer months. 

A verbal commitment could come at any time, he says. 

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

Jaden Rashada
Recruiting

Texas A&M a 'Dream Offer' for Top 2023 QB Jaden Rashada

By AllAggies Staff35 seconds ago
20210727_FB_Photo_Day_2199
News

Aggies DT Jayden Peevy Signs UDFA Deal With Tennessee Titans

By Timm Hamm19 hours ago
jalen wydermyer tight end
Football

Aggies in the NFL Draft: A&M TE Wydermyer Signed as UDFA

By Timm Hamm19 hours ago
Johntay Cook
Recruiting

Aggies In Top-5 For Elite 2023 WR Johntay Cook

By Matt Galatzan20 hours ago
Sydir Mitchell
Football

Texas A&M Lands In Top Group for DL Sydir Mitchel | Aggies Recruiting Tracker

By AllAggies Staff20 hours ago
EAFBFB0F-D86D-46C2-AF6A-A952E0F90E9B
Football

Aggies EDGE Tyree Johnson Signs UDFA Deal With Steelers

By Zach DimmittApr 30, 2022
aaron hansford 2
Football

Texas A&M LB Aaron Hansford Stays In Lone Star State, Signs With Dallas Cowboys

By Cole ThompsonApr 30, 2022
leon oneal
Football

Aggies DB Leon O’Neal Jr. Signs Undrafted Free Agent Deal With 49ers

By Zach DimmittApr 30, 2022