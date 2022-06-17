Aggies Set to Host Impressive Weekend Visitor List

The Texas A&M Aggies have as much momentum as anyone on the recruiting trail over the last 18 months.

Perhaps more.

And this weekend, they will have yet another group of star-studded visitors taking a trip to College Station to see the program up close

Among those prospects is Martin Luther King (Detroit, MI) quarterback Dante Moore, who will be making a return trip to College Station

The Aggies have been in search of a 2023 quarterback since the de-commitment of Eli Holstein earlier this spring, and Moore, alongside Pittsburg (CA) product Jaden Rashada is one of the candidates to fill that spot.

Luckily for the Aggies, they appear to be at the top of the list for both Rashada and Moore and could end up getting one of the pair by the end.

Also making their way to College Station will be elite defensive recruits such as Chandavian Bradley, Jaiden Ausberry and Marvin Burks, while TJ Shanahan, Connor Stroh, Anthony Evans and many others will be coming from the offensive side as well.

You can view the full list of recruits that will be in College Station below:

QB - Dante Moore - Martin Luther King (Detroit, MI)

RB - Kaleb Jackson - Liberty Magnet (Baton Rouge, LA)

WR - Anthony Evans - Judson (Converse, TX)

WR - Rico Scott - Bishop McDevitt (Harrisburg, PA)

WR - Adam Hopkins - Thomas County Central (Thomasville, GA)

IOL - TJ Shanahan - Westlake (Austin, TX)

OT Connor Stroh - Wakeland (Frisco, TX)

OT Paul Mubenga - Buford (GA)

DL - Chandavian Bradley - Platte County (Platte City, MO)

DL - D'antre Robinson - Jones (Orlando, FL)

LB - LB Jaiden Ausberry - University Lab (Baton Rouge, LA)

LB - Justin Jefferson - Pearl River CC

S - Marvin Burks - Cardinal Ritter College Prep (Saint Louis, MO)

P - Tyler White - Carroll (Southlake, TX)