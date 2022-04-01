Aggies Set to Host Impressive List of Visitors to Start April
Just months After closing one of the top recruiting classes in the modern era, the Texas A&M Aggies are set to welcome a star-studded group of recruits to College Station this weekend.
Among those visitors will be offensive lineman Harris Sewell, Notre Dame commitment Peyton Bowen, Dallas defensive back product Jayvon Thomas, and many more.
Bowen is coming off of an impressive showing at Battle 7v7 in Dallas, and despite his commitment, is still considering his options.
Peyton Bowen
"I'm pretty locked in (to Notre Dame)," Bowen told Sports Illustrated's John Garcia at the tournament. "But I'm looking because I don't want to shut down everything."
Bowen also revealed which schools were pursuing him the most.
"Oklahoma, A&M, Texas a little bit," Bowen said. "Also Alabama, USC, Oregon, Ohio State, and Michigan."
You can view the entire list of visitors that AllAggies.com has confirmed to be in attendance below:
Harris Sewell
Offense
RB Tre Wisner - Dickinson (TX) 2023
RB Derrick McFall - Tyler High (TX) 2024
WR Quanell X Farrakhan Jr. - Conroe Grand Oaks (TX) 2025
WR Kaleb Black - Klein Oak (Klein, TX) 2023
WR Andre Thompson - Manvel (TX) 2024
WR Zion Kearney - Fort Bend Hightower (TX) 2024
WR Trevaun Dixon - Barbers Hill (TX) 2024
TE Harrison Moore - Carroll (Southlake, TX) 2024
OT Devinn Farris - Houston Heights (TX) 2025
OL Harris Sewell - Permian (Odessa, TX) 2023
OT Tyree Adams - St. Augustine (New Orleans, LA) 2023
Jayvon Thomas
Defense
CB Vernon Glover - Dickinson (TX) 2023
CB Jayvon Thomas - South Oak Cliff (Dallas, TX) 2023
CB Rodney Bimage - Dickinson (TX) 2024
CB Torik Aigbedion - Katy (TX) 2023
S Peyton Bowen - Guyer (Denton, TX) 2023
S Damani Maxson - Clear Lake (TX) 2024
S Isaac Smith - Itawamba (Fulton, MS) 2023
DL Kayden McDonald - North Gwinnett (GA) 2023
DL Jordan Clavelle - Houston Heights (TX) 2025
ATH Chase Davis - Dawson (Pearland, TX) 2025
ATH Jarred Turner Jr. - Shiloh (Snellville, GA) 2025
ATH Julius Lane Jr. - Catholic (Montgomery, AL) 2025
ATH KingJoseph Edwards - Buford (GA) 2024
ATH Xavier Skowron - Texas City (TX) 2025
