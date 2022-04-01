Aggies Set to Host Impressive List of Visitors to Start April

Just months After closing one of the top recruiting classes in the modern era, the Texas A&M Aggies are set to welcome a star-studded group of recruits to College Station this weekend.

Among those visitors will be offensive lineman Harris Sewell, Notre Dame commitment Peyton Bowen, Dallas defensive back product Jayvon Thomas, and many more.

Bowen is coming off of an impressive showing at Battle 7v7 in Dallas, and despite his commitment, is still considering his options.

Peyton Bowen

"I'm pretty locked in (to Notre Dame)," Bowen told Sports Illustrated's John Garcia at the tournament. "But I'm looking because I don't want to shut down everything."

Bowen also revealed which schools were pursuing him the most.

"Oklahoma, A&M, Texas a little bit," Bowen said. "Also Alabama, USC, Oregon, Ohio State, and Michigan."

You can view the entire list of visitors that AllAggies.com has confirmed to be in attendance below:

Harris Sewell

Offense

RB Tre Wisner - Dickinson (TX) 2023

RB Derrick McFall - Tyler High (TX) 2024

WR Quanell X Farrakhan Jr. - Conroe Grand Oaks (TX) 2025

WR Kaleb Black - Klein Oak (Klein, TX) 2023

WR Andre Thompson - Manvel (TX) 2024

WR Zion Kearney - Fort Bend Hightower (TX) 2024

WR Trevaun Dixon - Barbers Hill (TX) 2024

TE Harrison Moore - Carroll (Southlake, TX) 2024

OT Devinn Farris - Houston Heights (TX) 2025

OL Harris Sewell - Permian (Odessa, TX) 2023

OT Tyree Adams - St. Augustine (New Orleans, LA) 2023

Jayvon Thomas

Defense

CB Vernon Glover - Dickinson (TX) 2023

CB Jayvon Thomas - South Oak Cliff (Dallas, TX) 2023

CB Rodney Bimage - Dickinson (TX) 2024

CB Torik Aigbedion - Katy (TX) 2023

S Peyton Bowen - Guyer (Denton, TX) 2023

S Damani Maxson - Clear Lake (TX) 2024

S Isaac Smith - Itawamba (Fulton, MS) 2023

DL Kayden McDonald - North Gwinnett (GA) 2023

DL Jordan Clavelle - Houston Heights (TX) 2025

ATH Chase Davis - Dawson (Pearland, TX) 2025

ATH Jarred Turner Jr. - Shiloh (Snellville, GA) 2025

ATH Julius Lane Jr. - Catholic (Montgomery, AL) 2025

ATH KingJoseph Edwards - Buford (GA) 2024

ATH Xavier Skowron - Texas City (TX) 2025

