Skip to main content

Aggies Set to Host Impressive List of Visitors to Start April

Texas A&M will hope for their recruiting momentum to continue this weekend

Just months After closing one of the top recruiting classes in the modern era, the Texas A&M Aggies are set to welcome a star-studded group of recruits to College Station this weekend. 

Among those visitors will be offensive lineman Harris Sewell, Notre Dame commitment Peyton Bowen, Dallas defensive back product Jayvon Thomas, and many more. 

Bowen is coming off of an impressive showing at Battle 7v7 in Dallas, and despite his commitment, is still considering his options. 

peyton_bowen_6

Peyton Bowen

"I'm pretty locked in (to Notre Dame)," Bowen told Sports Illustrated's John Garcia at the tournament. "But I'm looking because I don't want to shut down everything." 

Bowen also revealed which schools were pursuing him the most.

"Oklahoma, A&M, Texas a little bit," Bowen said. "Also Alabama, USC, Oregon, Ohio State, and Michigan."

You can view the entire list of visitors that AllAggies.com has confirmed to be in attendance below:

Harris Sewell

Harris Sewell

Offense

RB Tre Wisner - Dickinson (TX) 2023

RB Derrick McFall - Tyler High (TX) 2024

WR Quanell X Farrakhan Jr. - Conroe Grand Oaks (TX) 2025

WR Kaleb Black -  Klein Oak (Klein, TX) 2023

WR Andre Thompson - Manvel (TX) 2024

WR Zion Kearney - Fort Bend Hightower (TX) 2024

WR Trevaun Dixon - Barbers Hill (TX) 2024

TE Harrison Moore - Carroll (Southlake, TX) 2024

OT Devinn Farris - Houston Heights (TX) 2025

OL Harris Sewell - Permian (Odessa, TX) 2023

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Harris Sewell
Play
Recruiting

Aggies Set to Host Impressive List of Visitors to Start April

Texas A&M will hope for their recruiting momentum to continue this weekend

By Matt Galatzan1 minute ago
FO5UcwYakAQ1S3I
Play
Recruiting

Top Recruit Lebbeus Overton Signs With Texas A&M Aggies

The former top recruit in the 2023 class has committed to Texas A&M as a part of the 2022 cycle

By Matt Galatzan2 hours ago
Jackson
Play
Men's Basketball

Texas A&M Star Quenton Jackson Says Goodbye to Aggieland

After a sensational end to the 2021-22 season, Aggies star Quenton Jackson announced his exit from the program

By Art Garcia3 hours ago

OT Tyree Adams - St. Augustine (New Orleans, LA) 2023

FPOyyXGXsCcUT15

Jayvon Thomas

Defense

CB Vernon Glover - Dickinson (TX) 2023

CB Jayvon Thomas - South Oak Cliff (Dallas, TX) 2023

CB Rodney Bimage - Dickinson (TX) 2024

CB Torik Aigbedion - Katy (TX) 2023

S Peyton Bowen - Guyer (Denton, TX) 2023

S Damani Maxson - Clear Lake (TX) 2024

S Isaac Smith - Itawamba (Fulton, MS) 2023

DL Kayden McDonald - North Gwinnett (GA) 2023

DL Jordan Clavelle - Houston Heights (TX) 2025

ATH Chase Davis - Dawson (Pearland, TX) 2025

ATH Jarred Turner Jr. - Shiloh (Snellville, GA) 2025

ATH Julius Lane Jr. - Catholic (Montgomery, AL) 2025

ATH KingJoseph Edwards - Buford (GA) 2024

ATH Xavier Skowron - Texas City (TX) 2025

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

Harris Sewell
Recruiting

Aggies Set to Host Impressive List of Visitors to Start April

By Matt Galatzan1 minute ago
FO5UcwYakAQ1S3I
Recruiting

Top Recruit Lebbeus Overton Signs With Texas A&M Aggies

By Matt Galatzan2 hours ago
Jackson
Men's Basketball

Texas A&M Star Quenton Jackson Says Goodbye to Aggieland

By Art Garcia3 hours ago
jackson 1
Basketball

Championship Run Ends as A&M Falls to Xavier in NIT Final

By Zach Dimmitt18 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-03-30 at 8.06.47 AM
Basketball

Aggies Fall to Xavier in Final Seconds, NIT Championship: Live Game Log

By Timm Hamm20 hours ago
NFL 7
Basketball

NIT Championship: How to Watch Aggies vs. Xavier

By Timm Hamm23 hours ago
Jake-Johnson
Football

How Does Texas A&M Replace Tight End Baylor Cupp?

By Cole ThompsonMar 31, 2022
jackson
Men's Basketball

Texas A&M Standout Quenton Jackson: 'Job Not Done'

By Art GarciaMar 31, 2022