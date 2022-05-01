Skip to main content

Aggies In Top-5 For Elite 2023 WR Johntay Cook

Johntay Cook has included Texas A&M amongst his five finalists

One of the Aggies' top receiver targets in 2023, Desoto's Johntay Cook is the type of explosive playmaker that Jimbo still needs to add to his offense.

And now, the Aggies seem to be in a good spot to land the explosive Texan, with Cook adding the Aggies to his top seven on Tuesday.

Alongside the Aggies, Cook listed Michigan, Florida, Texas and Jackson State as his other finalists.

Johntay Cook
Johntay Cook
cook

Cook has taken multiple visits to College Station over the last few months, and was most recently in attendance for the Maroon and White Spring Game.

Even after landing Evan Stewart, Cook will be a critical get for the Aggies in the next cycle. Cook also has a great relationship with Rueben Owens, which could play a role in the recruitment of both players.

Cook finished 2021 with 38 catches for 806 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Johntay Cook
Play
Recruiting

Aggies In Top-5 For Elite 2023 WR Johntay Cook

Johntay Cook has included Texas A&M amongst his five finalists

By Matt Galatzanjust now
Sydir Mitchell
Play
Football

Texas A&M Lands In Top Group for DL Sydir Mitchel | Aggies Recruiting Tracker

Texas A&M Aggies Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texas A&M looking to improve on an already impressive class.

By AllAggies Staff12 minutes ago
EAFBFB0F-D86D-46C2-AF6A-A952E0F90E9B
Play
Football

Aggies EDGE Tyree Johnson Signs UDFA Deal With Steelers

Johnson was one of the most underrated defensive lineman in a stacked SEC last season

By Zach Dimmitt15 hours ago

As for a decision timeline, Cook is likely to ride out the process for a while and continue to look for the best fit for himself, telling Longhorns Country that he will likely not commit until the Early Signing Period next December.

“I’ll probably commit on Early Signing Day," Cook said to AllAggies.com

Either way, there will be a long battle ahead over the next year for the three budding stars for Sarkisian and his staff.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M 

Johntay Cook
Recruiting

Aggies In Top-5 For Elite 2023 WR Johntay Cook

By Matt Galatzanjust now
Sydir Mitchell
Football

Texas A&M Lands In Top Group for DL Sydir Mitchel | Aggies Recruiting Tracker

By AllAggies Staff12 minutes ago
EAFBFB0F-D86D-46C2-AF6A-A952E0F90E9B
Football

Aggies EDGE Tyree Johnson Signs UDFA Deal With Steelers

By Zach Dimmitt15 hours ago
aaron hansford 2
Football

Texas A&M LB Aaron Hansford Stays In Lone Star State, Signs With Dallas Cowboys

By Cole Thompson15 hours ago
leon oneal
Football

Aggies DB Leon O’Neal Jr. Signs Undrafted Free Agent Deal With 49ers

By Zach Dimmitt15 hours ago
Isaiah Spiller
News

Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller Drafted No. 123 By Los Angeles Chargers

By Cole ThompsonApr 30, 2022
Michael-Clemons
News

Micheal Clemons Has New Home in the NFL

By Matthew PostinsApr 30, 2022
USATSI_16881673
Football

Texas A&M Star DeMarvin Leal Drafted No. 84 Overall by Steelers

By Matt GalatzanApr 29, 2022