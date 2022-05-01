Aggies In Top-5 For Elite 2023 WR Johntay Cook

One of the Aggies' top receiver targets in 2023, Desoto's Johntay Cook is the type of explosive playmaker that Jimbo still needs to add to his offense.

And now, the Aggies seem to be in a good spot to land the explosive Texan, with Cook adding the Aggies to his top seven on Tuesday.

Alongside the Aggies, Cook listed Michigan, Florida, Texas and Jackson State as his other finalists.

Cook has taken multiple visits to College Station over the last few months, and was most recently in attendance for the Maroon and White Spring Game.

Even after landing Evan Stewart, Cook will be a critical get for the Aggies in the next cycle. Cook also has a great relationship with Rueben Owens, which could play a role in the recruitment of both players.

Cook finished 2021 with 38 catches for 806 yards and 19 touchdowns.

As for a decision timeline, Cook is likely to ride out the process for a while and continue to look for the best fit for himself, telling Longhorns Country that he will likely not commit until the Early Signing Period next December.

“I’ll probably commit on Early Signing Day," Cook said to AllAggies.com

Either way, there will be a long battle ahead over the next year for the three budding stars for Sarkisian and his staff.

