ESPN's Top 100 Antonio Doyle Officially Signs Letter of Intent to Texas A&M

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Antonio Doyle made headline around Aggieland on Monday by announcing his commitment to the program. Now, the Missouri native is officially a member of the Texas A&M 2020 recruiting class. 

A&M solidified their top 10 status for the 2020 campaign with the addition of the ESPN top 100 ranked linebacker. Doyle finalized his decision after careful consideration between the Aggies, Illinois and his home state of Missouri. In the end, it was Jimbo Fisher's leadership skills that swayed the senior's decision. 

“Just his leadership, how he puts guys in the league and him being a genuine coach, and how he cares about his players and how he can change the whole environment and give people hope," Doyle said in an interview to 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong. 

Doyle will come to College Station with a winning pedigree. Earlier this season, he would lead his defense at Luthern North to a state championship earlier this month. 

Doyle is expected to join the team later this season and will finish his high school before heading to the program for summer camp. 

