Former Baylor LB Pledge Taurean York Commits to Aggies

The Aggies landed their second commitment of the night on Monday night at a much-needed position with linebacker Taurean York

The Texas A&M Aggies landed a big-time commitment on Monday night, earning a pledge from former Baylor Bears linebacker Tauren York. 

York announced his decision on Twitter. 

York, a 6-foot, 217-pound linebacker registered 435 tackles (47 for loss) and 15 sacks. He added 11 forced fumbles with six recoveries as a four-year starter for Temple.

Since his de-commitment on Sunday, Florida and Wisconsin also reportedly reached out to York, with the Temple (TX) product ultimately deciding on the Aggies after a recent visit.

During his original recruitment, York received offers from Colorado, Ole Miss, SMU, North Texas, Louisiana, and Tulsa, among others.

The Aggies have two linebackers committed for the class of 2023. Daymion Sanford from Katy (TX) Paetow, and Rylan Kennedy from Mansfield (TX) Lake Ridge, after losing top prospect Anthony Hill from Denton (TX) Ryan, who de-committed from A&M a few weeks ago and is now pledged to the Texas Longhorns.

Kennedy and Sanford, however, are both considered edge rushers more than traditional linebackers. 

By Matt Galatzan
York now fills that void, and takes the place of Hill as the new man in the middle for the Aggies 2023 class.

