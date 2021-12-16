Marquis Groves-Killebrew, one of threeTop 10 cornerbacks in the Class of 2022, flipped his commitment from Georgia to Texas A&M on Wednesday.

Per SI All-American, Groves-Killebrew had been a solid commit to Georgia. In fact, he made that commitment in May. Given that Georgia has one of the best defenses in the country, Groves-Killebrew likely saw a great fit in Athens.

But, one of the coaches that recruited Groves-Killebrew at Georgia is about to take on a new project. Bulldogs defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is the new head coach at Oregon, and he was introduced on Monday.

Texas A&M was one of the programs that hotly pursued Groves-Killebrew during the recruiting process. So did a host of other programs, including SEC rivals like Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and South Carolina.

That most of the SEC’s schools were in pursuit was no surprise. Groves-Killebrew played his prep ball at North Cobb High School in Acworth, Georgia.

As SI All-America ranked him as the class’s No. 10 overall cornerback, John Garcia Jr. raved about the senior’s overall make-up:

The traditional cornerback traits combine with a modern frame to form Groves-Killebrew. In just about every setting, he simply lives in the hip of his assignment with leverage, length and natural athleticism. True twitch and short-area quickness help him close among the best in the class, with finesse and flair to boot. An injury and lack of alpha physicality against a loaded field are about the only reasons he's not in the top five range at this point. We haven't seen more from him of late because of the circumstances, but Groves-Killebrew is beginning to fill out his frame, potentially addressing the lone glaring weakness in his game.

The Aggies have lost their defensive coordinator, as Mike Elko is taking over at Duke. So it’s still not certain who will oversee the unit in 2022.

