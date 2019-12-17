A&M Expected to Land Four-Star Offensive Lineman

AggieMaven
COLLEGE STATION, Texas- Texas A&M's 2020 class became a top unit with the recent commitment from four-star linebacker Antonio Doyle. On Tuesday morning, it could be getting even stronger. 

According to his Twitter account,  offensive guard Akinola Ogunbiyi is expected to sign with the Aggies on Wednesday as part of the first day of the Early Signing Period. 

Ogunbiyi received multiple offers from around the greater Texas area throughout his recruiting process. Other SEC schools included Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Georgia, LSU and Tennessee. According to 24/7 Sports Crystal Ball prediction, Ogunbiyi was expected to sign with Oklahoma.

The Kemper product is a natural guard, which could benefit the Aggies' long-term. This past season, former offensive tackle Kenyon Green was shifted inside due to the lack of depth at the position.

The Sugar Land native is ranked the eighth-best player at his position according to ESPN's Top 300 list. With his official signing, the Aggies will have 21 verbal commitments for the 2020 class. A&M coach Jimbo Fisher previously stated he hopes to finish the year off with 25 total new members

As it stands leading into the final day before early signings, A&M now comes in as the 10th-ranked class on ESPN, fourth-highest among SEC schools. On 24/7 Sports, the Aggies currently rank 5th with one five-star player and 11 four-star recruits.

The team's only five-star player currently sits with wide receiver Demond Demas. 

