David Hicks Tabbed as a Top 10 Overall Recruit by ESPN

January is rankings season in the college football recruiting landscape, and variance around top class of 2023 Texas A&M signees continues.

ESPN updated its ESPN 300 on Monday and it served as great news at the top for Aggie fans. Top signee David Hicks, who was dominant at the Under Armour All-America Game week, wrapped his prep career as a top 10 overall recruit.

The Katy (Texas) Paetow standout, who picked A&M over Oklahoma and Oregon, is ranked as the No. 8 overall recruit and the No. 2 defensive tackle projection behind Clemson signee Peter Woods.

Hicks is a five-star across the board, ranked No. 5 overall (Rivals), 12th (247Sports) and 16th (On3) among the other recruiting outlets.

One of the top uncommitted quarterbacks in the class of 2024 is down to three.

Davi Belfort, who amassed dozens of offers as an underclassman recruit, announced his finalists with a commitment coming "soon," he says. The final three, Texas A&M, Michigan State and Virginia Tech, were posted to his social media on Monday.

Belfort, now prepping at Miami (Fla.) Gulliver, had a strong 2022 campaign as a junior. He threw for 1,756 yards and 11 touchdowns in just seven games, per MaxPreps, completing 65.7 % of his passes along the way.

The 6-foot, 180-pound prospect, who is already committed to the 2024 Under Armour Next All-America Game, was offered by Jimbo Fisher and company nearly one year ago to the day, on January 19, 2022.

Texas A&M continues to have its eyes on Paetow High School prospects.

After signing five-star defensive lineman David Hicks out of the Katy-area program in the class of 2023, Jimbo Fisher's program has already set its eyes on the next PHS standout to potentially help build the pipeline in class of 2024 recruit Loghan Thomas.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound defender, who projects as an edge or outside linebacker hybrid, announced his new A&M offer Monday as his recruitment begins to hit its stride.

TAMU isn't the only recent offer in for Thomas, who was tendered by Oklahoma and Notre Dame late last week. Kansas State, Houston and others also lie on the growing offer list.

Thomas has already spent time in College Station to date.

The future, and maybe immediate present, looks bright in College Station.

In addition to having a strong close to the 2023 recruiting cycle, select Texas A&M signees have also been named Maxpreps All-Americans.

Offensive lineman Chase Bisontis and punter Tyler White were first team selections while running back Rueben Owens and athlete Dalton Brooks earned a spot on the second team.

Owens was the Maxpreps Junior of the Year in 2021 and Brooks did it all for in-state Shiner High, rushing for more than 2,500 yards and registering 120 tackles while working on defense.

One of the nation's best will soon be in College Station.

According to 247Sports, the Aggies will play host to arguably the top wide receiver recruit in the class of 2024, Ryan Wingo, in the coming weeks, on January 21.

Wingo has already been to town, making a summer 2022 trip to College Station, so the new trip will enable him to spend more time with Jimbo Fisher's staff, including new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino (who was working in the same state as the St. Louis native up until this month).

Texas A&M offered the star prospect nearly one year ago, jumping in during the month of February 2022.

Wingo does not yet have a public top group of schools under most consideration, but Tennessee and Colorado are also in line to host him in the coming weeks.

Rueben Owens has continued to turn heads while capping his prep career in San Antonio.

Ahead of the All-American Bowl, which is to be played on Saturday afternoon, the elite in-state running back and Texas A&M signee has done plenty of damage as both a runner and receiver.

Nearly every day, samples of his dual-threat ability have hit social media as he showcases one of the most balanced skillsets in the nation.

“It shows that even though I play at a small division of ball, I cam come out with people of my same talent and do what I do,” Owens told On3's Sam Spiegelman. “I’ve been in the weight room and doing a lot of drills. A&M send me some workouts so I’ve been doing those, so I’ve been prepared for this week.”

Below are samples of Owens making plays as both a runner and receiver:

Texas A&M offensive guard Layden Robinson. has announced he will return for the 2023 season. Robinson made the announcement via his social media account on Thursday.

Robinson started all 12 games for the Aggies at right guard and has made 20 straight starts going back to the 2021 season.

The 6-4, 330-pounder from Manvel High School (TX) was a second-team All-Southeastern Conference pick as a sophomore and a preseason first-team pick by the coaches this year.

As the nation's top prospects prepare to play in the Under Armour Next All-America Game Tuesday evening, the buzz leading up to the game had plenty of David Hicks within it.

The Texas A&M signee from Paetow High School entered the competitive practice week as one of the most highly-rated recruits regardless of position -- and he would not disappoint. From working one-on-ones to team sessions and in between, the future Aggie defender looked like a star in the making.

What makes Hicks so dominant, at a listed 6-foot-4, 260 pounds no less, is the aggression with which he carries himself. In certain scenarios he worked on the edge as a bulky and lengthy power player while countering inside as a too-fast-for-interior-linemen type who won reps with relative ease.

Keep in mind, the field at the UA week is stacked, especially in the trenches. Working against offensive line recruits headed to Florida and Michigan State during the first workout in full pads, Hicks made a statement within his dominance -- and he would be the talk of the event thereafter.

While working inside, Hicks won battles with easy leverage and then his hands would shine, first with a push-pull move to get the guard on the ground for an easy sack. Next, it was via the loudest punch of the work week, winning leverage and bounding further inside to keep the blocker off balance so much so that he was able to drive the blocker into the quarterback with his off-hand.

On the outside, Hicks' length and approach as a stand-up player made tackles retreat on routine. Even when his moves were mirrored, the power would help him gain ground during a rebound. Perhaps even more impressively, Hicks would later anticipate tackles giving too much ground on ensuing reps, enabling him to counter inside with more room to operate.

To say an early impact is expected in College Station, especially given the turnover on the defensive front since the 2022 season ended, would be an understatement.

The 2023 Early Signing Period has come and gone, but that doesn't mean the Aggies are done recruiting the class.

So who is still left on the board for Texas A&M heading into the new year?

Check out the list of top targets below:

OT Caden Jones - De La Salle (New Orleans, LA)

- Uncommitted, Considering Houston, Florida and Texas A&M. Committing on January 7. Signing in February.

WR Raymond Cottrell - Milton (FL)

- Flipped to Texas A&M on Monday Jan 2.

DB JeyQuan Smith - Cajon (San Bernardino, CA)

- Utah, Washington, and Texas A&M. Signing in February.

The saga of the recruitment for 5-Star safety prospect Peyton Bowen has finally come to an end, with the Guyer (Denton, TX) product finally committing to the Oklahoma Sooners on Thursday.

Bowen had flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to Oregon on Early Signing Day Wednesday morning, but did not submit his national letter of intent to the Ducks.

And just one day later, the former Texas A&M target has now flipped from Oregon to Oklahoma, joining his high school teammate, quarterback Jackson Arnold.

Unfortunately for the Aggies, this could also mean trouble in the pursuit of 5-star defensive lineman, David Hicks, who expressed his desire to play with Bowen earlier this week.

Hicks is set to make his final decision by Friday.

The David Hicks recruiting sage appears headed for overtime.

According to On3's Sam Spiegelman, the touted in-state defensive lineman will indeed end the process by inking a National Letter of Intent this week -- but it may not get sent in until Friday. Wednesday is viewed as the new defacto signing day, but in reality it is just the first day or the Early Signing Period.

Hicks has long been committed to A&M, and he was back on campus for a critical official visit over the weekend as both Oklahoma and Oregon give chase.

Former Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb officially committed to USC Monday evening for the 2023 season. Cobb was a key target for Texas A&M to replace the production lost by Andre White Jr. and Tarian Lee Jr.

Last season, Cobb led the Pokes in tackles (96) and tackles for loss (13), while also recording two sacks, an interception, two pass breakups and a forced fumble. He also served as one of the Cowboys' captains and finished with double-digit stops in three games.

White, who elected to transfer as a graduate, committed to Georgia Tech Monday morning, joining former Aggies quarterback Haynes King and receiver Chase Lane. Texas A&M did however pick up the commitment of Taurean York of Temple High. York had previously committed to Baylor but reopened his recruitment Sunday.

DECEMBER 19

One of Texas A&M's longtime wide receiver targets is back on the market in time for National Signing Day.

Micah Tease, the Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington High School star senior, announced the defection from Arkansas via social media on Monday.

Tease took a summer official visit to Arkansas before making a 4th of July commitment to Sam Pittman's program. Since, he took an official visit to Texas A&M among other trips.

The 5-foot-11 standout is expected to make a final decision Wednesday during the opening of the Early Signing Period.

One of the most coveted young quarterback recruits in the country is back on the market.

Accorrding to various reports Saturday morning, Dylan Raiola backed off of his verbal commitment to Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Before that point, the Chandler (Ariz.) High School star racked up more than two-dozen scholarship offers, including from Texas A&M.

The news came after considerable turnover in college football this fall, including in-state Arizona State hiring Kenny Dillingham as head coach and Nebraska bringing in Matt Rhule from the NFL. Raiola has considerable family ties to the Cornhusker program, where his father Dominic was an All-American center.

As a junior in 2022, Raiola posted a 22:5 touchdown to interception ratio. He earned his offer from Jimbo Fisher’s staff in November of 2021.

A former Texas A&M commitment has come off the board.

Anthony Hill, the Denton (Texas) Ryan standout linebacker and top 50 overall recruit, announced a verbal commitment to Texas on Thursday evening.

Hill took a trip to Austin immediately after decommitting from A&M in November. Chatter about trips elsewhere, especially late in the cycle, increased surrounding A&M and possibly Miami -- but it appears as if this recruitment has come to a close.

The Early Signing Period opens on Wednesday, December 21, when recruits can make commitments official with a National Letter of Intent.

Former Baylor Bears commit Taurean York has planned an official visit to College Station for the coming weekend, he announced on Twitter.

York finished 2022 as one of the top linebackers in the state of Texas, ending the year with 120 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, six sacks, four forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

York played all four years on varsity, finishing his career with 435 tackles, 47 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, 3 pass breakups, one interception, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

DECEMBER 14

Jimbo Fisher is on the hunt for a late quarterback addition in the 2023 cycle and he was spotted in Tennessee on Wednesday for a fresh in-person impression on Marcel Reed.

The longtime Ole Miss commitment, who led Montgomery Bell Academy to the state championship game as a senior and threw for five touchdowns that evening, is expected to take an official visit to Texas A&M this weekend. He was at Auburn last weekend and Ole Miss before that.

Aggie assistant Dameyune Craig was again in town to see Reed as well. There has yet to be word of a scholarship offer from A&M to Reed but he may be the last QB recruit to see College Station ahead of the Early Signing Period opening up next Wednesday.

A&M has heated up on the trail down the home stretch, adding SI99 running back Rueben Owens and pass rusher Ryland Kennedy this month.

While A&M football recruiting appears to be gearing up for a potentially strong close on the heels of landing SI99 in-state star Rueben Owens, there are other programs still heavy after Jimbo Fisher commitments.

When it comes to David Hicks, Oklahoma has held a lot of the potential flip buzz, but Oregon should be included in that conversation. According to multiple reports, Hicks was again in Eugene over the weekend for another look at the Ducks. It's his third trip to the UO campus, second in the last month or so despite the longtime A&M pledge.

Hicks took his official visit to Oregon back in June and plans on being back in College Station for his final trip this coming weekend, timely given that the Early Signing Period opens on December 21.

Ole Miss quarterback commit Marcel Reed is set to take visits to both Auburn and Texas A&M over the next two weekends, according to reports.

The Nashville (Tenn.) Montgomery Bell Academy quarterback recruit, who has frequented Oxford and has long been committed to Lane Kiffin and company.

The Rebels will try to hold on to Reed as the early signing period quickly approaches later this month.

One of the top 2023 targets on the board for the Texas A&M Aggies, El Campo (TX) running back Rueben Owens, is now back in play for Jimbo Fisher and company, after de-committing from Louisville on Wednesday.

This season, Owens rushed 213 times for 1,781 yards and 25 touchdowns while catching nine passes for 123 yards and another score.



Owens has rushed 601 times for 7,089 yards, averaging a whopping 11.8 yards per carry, and has scored 101 touchdowns in his four seasons with the varsity squad.

He currently sits as a five-star recruit in the 247Sports composite and is the No. 3 running back in the 2023 SI 99 recruiting rankings.

The Aggies are now seen as the prohibitive favorite for his signature.

One of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 class made his college decision official on Wednesday, with Willis (TX) quarterback DJ Lagway committed to the Florida Gators.

Lagway picked the Gators over Texas A&M, Baylor, USC, LSU and others.

Lagway has drawn comparisons to top-tier dual-threat quarterbacks like Vince Young and Jalen Hurts and has improved dramatically as a pocket passer during his junior season.

In 2022, his completion percentage went up by more than 11 points and threw for 5,000 more yards and seven more touchdowns than he did in 2021, all on fewer pass attempts.

While the Willis Wildkats missed the playoffs with a 5-5 record, Lagway's offenses were not held under 20 points in any game this season.

Lagway held offers from several blue blood programs, ultimately picking the Gators, and first-year head coach Billy Napier.

Elite 2023 running back recruit and Louisville commit has renewed interest from the Aggies per reports. Former Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield is the next head coach of the Cincinnati Bearcats, and that may open up the market for some of his former recruits.

The Aggies hope Owens is willing to reconsider his decision to play in Louisville.

Owens committed in June and was an early enrollee.

Former Texas A&M Aggies 2025 commitment Winston Watkins Jr., who de-committed last month, has announced his new destination.

And he will be following new Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders to Boulder.

1. December 15 is the date all of college football has long awaited relative to arguably the top available secondary recruit in the country.

A top five nickel recruit on SI All-American, Arlington (Texas) Martin defensive back Javien Toviano amassed dozens of scholarship offers over the years. He also spent considerable time on the road in 2022, and now he has the verbal commitment date as well as finalists Texas A&M, Texas, LSU, Georgia and Michigan.

Toviano announced the news via social media on Friday evening.

The Early Signing Period opens up on December 21, the first day class of 2023 prospects can sign a National Letter of Intent for their college of choice.

2. One of the top juniors in the Lone Star State has trimmed his list of scholarship offers and Texas A&M remains in the hunt.

Payton Pierce, the Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy two-sport star who projects as a premiere linebacker in the 2024 class, announced a top 10 on social media Friday. Along with A&M, Texas, Michigan, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Baylor, Arkansas, TCU, Tennessee and Oklahoma State made the cut. Pierce has a wrestling state championship to his name, too.

While a cut to 10 may not seem significant, it's a strong step for the junior, who has amassed more than 30 scholarship offers to date.

Texas A&M joined the race for his services over the summer, following an unofficial visit. He was last in College Station in late November for a game day visit.

Texas A&M will make a final flip attempt of Tony Mitchell soon.

The longtime Alabama commitment out of Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson High School, who was high on A&M before picking the in-state Crimson Tide, will take an official visit to College Station the weekend before the Early Signing Period opens on December 21.

The trip will take place the weekend of December 16, according to multiple reports.

On Wednesday evening, Mitchell and Thompson High School will look to wrap up the 2022 season with a state championship over Auburn (Ala.) High School.

A&M does not have a true safety on their 2023 commitment list to date.

Priority Texas A&M defensive line target Johnny Bowens announced his commitment to Oregon on Thanksgiving Day, picking the Ducks over the Texas Longhorns and the Aggies.

Bowens was originally an Aggies commitment, before committing earlier this year.

He is one of the top defensive line recruits in the state of Texas.

There has been recent speculation about the solidity of SI99 defensive lineman David Hicks' verbal commitment status for Texas A&M, yet the Aggies still hold the pledge.

The Katy (Texas) Paetow star has been on other campuses the last two weekends, however, attending Oregon and Oklahoma games for unofficial visits. As the drama builds for a potential flip, Hicks has updated his visit plans and he will take his final trip to College Station before all is said and done.

According to 247Sports, Hicks will take an official visit to A&M the weekend of December 16, just days before the Early Signing Period opens up. Hicks has already used official visits to Oklahoma, the program many view as the primary threat to Jimbo Fisher's program, as well as Oregon, Miami and Michigan State.

The Aggies lose a top prospect to Clemson.

Class of 2023 DE Tomarrion Parker announced a commitment to Clemson, choosing the Tigers over other finalists Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

AllClemson.com carried the story today:

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound prospect out of Central High (Phenix City, Ala.) made visits to Clemson for three different games this season, with the most recent being over the weekend for the Tigers' 40-10 win over Miami. Parker also attended the home opening win over Furman and took an official for Clemson's win over Syracuse.

Parker originally committed to Penn State back in June, before decommitting and opening things back up in early August. Clemson immediately pulled the trigger and offered and has been considered the frontrunner since.

One of A&M's top remaining targets will come off the board this month.

Johnny Bowens, the Converse (Texas) Judson standout defensive lineman listed at 6-3, 270 pounds, will come off the board on Thanksgiving Day. The November 24 verbal commitment is to be decided between finalists Texas A&M, Texas and Oregon, Bowens announced Friday via social media.

Bowens, who was committed to the Aggies until the summer months, took an official visit to College Station earlier this month, during the weekend of the Florida game. Oregon got him on campus over the summer for an official visit, too.

The Aggies are still in the hunt for one of the top juniors in Texas.

Derrick McFall, the class of 2024 running back out of Tyler (Texas) High School, has trimmed a list of 20 scholarship offers down to seven. In addition to the Aggies, McFall announced on social media this week, Texas, TCU, Alabama, Auburn, Miami and Penn State made the cut.

McFall has been to College Station on multiple occasions since picking up his scholarship offer from Jimbo Fisher's program, dating back to his time as an underclassman.

Listed at 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, McFall has been clocked at sub 11 seconds in the 100 meter dash on the track. He also has experience playing wide receiver on the football field.

The Texas A&M Aggies are still on the hunt to add a quarterback to the 2024 recruiting class.

And this weekend, they are getting an unofficial visit from a talented one, in Austin Westlake quarterback Paxton Land To Visit Aggies, sources tell AllAggies.com.

Land also made a visit to Baylor on October 1.

A first-time starter this season, Land spent time behind the 2022 class' top quarterback, Cade Klubnik, in 2021, taking over the starting role in 2022.

In his Varsity career, Land has been hyper-efficient under center, completing 75 percent of his passes for 1,262 yards passing and 19 touchdowns, with no interceptions.

He has made five starts in 2022, missing four with an injury, and has completed 72 of 98 passes for 1,066 yards and 15 touchdowns, leading the Chaparrals to the No. 1 6A ranking in Texas, and the No. 11 overall ranking nationally.

NOVEMBER 2

A top class of 2024 recruit recently took in College Station and the impression was a strong one.

T.A. Cunningham, a Georgia native now at Los Alamitos High School in California, was able to visit A&M for the Ole Miss showdown over the weekend. The pass rusher arrived early enough to take in yell practice on Friday night, too.

"Texas A&M had a lot of tradition and a really strong group of alumni (and) fanbase," Cunningham told SB Live. "The team is really young and rotates a lot of guys in, especially on the defensive line.

"I plan to get back up there sooner than later. Definitely a school I would consider for one of my officials."

Cunningham has north of 60 scholarship offers to date. He plans on seeing Tennessee next.

A&M is still in the mix for one of the nation’s top pass rushers.

Tausili Akana, a Hawaii native with north of 40 scholarship offers to his name, announced a top 10 on Tuesday morning. In addition to Texas A&M making the cut, Texas, Hawaii, Notre Dame, LSU, Alabama, Utah, Oklahoma, Penn State and Tennessee also made the top group.

Akana is well-traveled thus far in the recruiting process, originally visiting College Station back in the summer of 2021. He is set to return to campus for an official visit, when the Aggies host Florida the weekend of November 5.

LSU, Texas and Oklahoma also had Akana on campus for in-season official visits to date.

One of the top uncommitted safeties in the country is heading to the SEC.

Just not to the Aggies.

Texas A&M missed out on a big-time in-state target on Friday when Marvin the St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter blue-chip defender Marvin Burks committed to the Ole Miss Rebels.

Burks chose the Rebels over the Missouri, Texas A&M, LSU and Oklahoma.

Before committing to the Rebels, Burks had 28 total offers, and 26 FBS offers, including Arkansas, Florida, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Oregon, Texas A&M, USC, Washington, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

One of the top uncommitted safeties in the country is set to soon come off the board.

Marvin Burks, the St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter blue-chip defender, has narrowed his list to five programs with a public verbal commitment coming Friday. Per his social media, the contenders are the same top five he announced in July -- Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Missouri, LSU and Oklahoma.

Burks was in College Station for a summer official visit. Other summer trips included time at Ole Miss as well as with the in-state Missouri Tigers.

One of the best in 'Bama has a final group and a verbal commitment date set. And it appears as if Tomarrion Parker will leave his home state.

The Phenix City (Ala.) Central star defensive end, who helped the team to a state championship appearance as a junior, took to social media to announce finalists Texas A&M, Clemson, Tennessee and Penn State, where he was once committed. A decision date of November 21 was also shared via Parker's Instagram.

Parker will be in Knoxville for the Tennessee vs. Alabama showdown this weekend, he reports. An official visit to Clemson, which many view as the favorite to land him next month, is set for next weekend.

A&M offered back in January of 2021, but there is no record of him spending time in College Station just yet.

We know he will play in the secondary once in College Station for good, but Dalton Brooks keeps lighting it up at running back.

The summer A&M commitment, who ran for more than 2,000 yards as a junior at Shiner (Texas) High, is at it again as a senior. Already well beyond 1,000 yards on the ground in 2022, he put in another head-turning performance on both sides of the ball Friday night against Three Rivers.

Brooks rushed for 284 yards and four touchdowns, including two from more than 60 yards out, in a rout. He is up to 20 offensive touchdowns through seven games as a senior.

Texas Longhorns defensive back commitment Malik Muhammad will take an official visit to College Station for the Aggies' matchup against Ole Miss on October 29, Muhammad announced via Twitter.

Muhammad currently ranks as the No. 16 overall player and the No. 2 cornerback in the 2023 SI99 recruiting rankings.

Muhammad originally committed to the Longhorns in July of this past summer, picking Texas over the Aggies and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Muhammad's high school teammate, Jayvon Thomas, is currently committed to the Aggies.

It is time for David Hicks.

Multiple reports say the Katy (Texas) Paetow defensive lineman will come off the board Wednesday, September 28, in a verbal commitment ceremony expected to be televised by ESPN.

Hicks has been a top priority for Texas A&M for years, and he has already returned to College Station for a visit early during the 2022 season. He has frequented all finalists on his list, mainly Oklahoma, Oregon, Miami, Alabama, Texas and Michigan State.

The Aggies are set to have a loaded recruiting weekend for the matchup against the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday.

You can view the full list of visitors below:

2023

RB - Jeremiyah Love

RB Roderick Robinson II (UCLA Commit)

WR - Jalen Hale (SI99 No. 49)

WR - Hykeem Williams (SI99 No. 71)

WR - Jalen Brown (SI99 No. 74) (LSU Commit)

WR - Micah Tease (Arkansas Commit)

WR - Andy Jean (Florida Commit)

WR - Raymond Cottrell (Georgia commit)

DL - David Hicks (SI99 No. 56)

DL - Johnny Bowens

S - Peyton Bowen (SI99 N0. 34)

S - Tony Mitchell (SI99 No. 64) (Alabama Commit)

S - Isaac Smith

2024

QB - DJ Lagway

RB - Derrick McFall

RB - Taylor Tatum

WR - Ryan Wingo

WR - Micah Hudson

WR - Joshisa Trader

WR - Drelon Miller

WR - Jayvion Showers

WR - Debron Gatling

WR - Freddie Dubose

TE - Christian Bentancur

OT - Max Anderson

OL - Daniel Cruz

EDGE - Zina Umeozulu

LB - Justin Williams

LB - Davhon Keys

CB - Eli Bowen

DB - Jaydan Hardy

DB - William Love

ATH - Damien McDaniel

ATH - Zechariah Sample

ATH - Aaron Butler (USC Commit)

ATH - Ju’Juan Johnson

ATH - Terry Bussey

Aggie Commits

RB - Dalton Brooks

OT - Colton Thomasson

OL - Naquil Betrand

OL - TJ Shanahan

DL - Samu Taumanupepe

(2024) DL - Dealyn Evans

LB - Anthony Hill (SI99 No. 48)

LB - Daymion Sanford

CB - Bravion Rogers

CB - Jayvon Thomas

P - Tyler White

This weekend's AP Top 25 matchup with (No. 13) Miami is bringing a lot of elite talent to visit College Station, Tx. One of the top quarterback prospects in the 2024 class, DJ Lagway, will be in attendance for the Saturday night showdown.

It's a good sign for Aggies' fans, as he was also in the house for A&M's season opener. For head coach Jimbo Fisher and his staff, the more time Lagway spends at Kyle Field, the better.

Lagway's a top-tier passer with offers from schools like Alabama, Clemson, and his father's alma mater, Baylor. The Willis, Tx. native is dominating in his junior season and is considered one of the top five QB prospects in the nation.

His presence certainly adds to a star-studded weekend on the recruiting front and a good showing against the Hurricanes will only help the Aggies on the trail.

The Aggies will have a loaded visit weekend ahead of them against Miami on Saturday, with Gulliver Prep (Miami, FL) LSU wide receiver commit Jalen Brown leading the way.

The Aggies will also get a visit from Christian Brothers College (Saint Louis, MO) running back Jeremiyah Love.

The Texas A&M Aggies were reportedly set to receive a big-time visitor at a huge position of need this weekend in El Campo (TX) running back Rueben Owens.

However, AllAggies.com has learned that he will in fact NOT be attending the team's matchup vs. Miami.

Owens, who currently sits as the No. 3 running back and No. 33 overall prospect in the nation per Sports Illustrated's recruiting rankings, committed to Louisville over the summer, in one of the more surprising commitments of the 2023 cycle.

However, Owens has remained interested in the Aggies and has taken multiple visits to College Station over the last year. That said, as of now, he remains strongly committed to Louisville.

In his career with El Campo, Ownes has rushed 388 times for 5308 yards and 76 touchdowns in the last three seasons.

As the Aggies prepare to open the 2022 season on Saturday, considerable talent is expected in College Station both on the field and in recruiting.

Naturally, many top Texans are likely to be in town making unofficial visits, and the newest name confirmed on that front is among the most important in junior quarterback DJ Lagway, according to multiple reports.

Among the most coveted at any position in the 2024 cycle, the Willis (Texas) dual-threat quarterback has amassed some 30-plus scholarship offers over the last year or two. A&M has long been among those after him, and he will be back in town Saturday for a fresh experience at Kyle Field.

Lagway, whose father Derek played at Baylor in the late 1990's, had a busy summer on the visit trail. He saw Florida, UCF, Jackson State, Baylor and many others in addition to A&M. He kicked off his junior season with big numbers last week, totaling more than 400 yards (356 passing) and seven touchdowns (one rushing)

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast!

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter

Want even more Texas A&M Aggies News? Check out the SI.com team page here