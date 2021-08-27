Elite Aggies EDGE Target Omari Abor Names Top-5 Finalists

Duncanville EDGE Omari Abor is one of the most sought after defenders in the 2022 class, and just five schools are now in the mix

The Texas A&M Aggies have found themselves amongst the finalists for an elite defensive line prospect from the state of Texas, in Duncanville (TX) strong-side defensive end, Omari Abor.

On Friday, Abor announced his top-5 finalists on his social media accounts listing the Aggies alongside five other elite blue-blood programs.

Abor also listed Alabama, LSU, Texas, and Ohio State in his top-6, and has been recruited primarily by defensive coordinator Mike Elko and defensive ends coach, Terry Price.

Abor Eliminated USC from his list of contenders.

Abor's reveal comes just a few weeks after his visit to College Station at the end of July, in which he attended the star-studded pool party event, alongside linebacker Harold Perkins, and many other top Aggie targets.

One of the top edge prospects in the entire country, Abor is listed as the No. 4 EDGE rusher and the No. 31 overall prospect in the nation by SI All-American, and is one of the highest-rated defensive lineman left on the board for the Aggies in the 2022 class.

Abor is a big-bodied defender that can play in multiple spots along the defensive line and has superior strength and athleticism. Abor is also a three-sport star in football, basketball, and track and field.

During a shortened junior season in 2020, Abor was selected to the Texas District 11-6A first-team and helped the 13-1 Duncanville Panthers to a Texas 6A D-I state semifinal appearance.

The Panthers eventually fell to Quinn Ewers and the State Runner up Southlake Carroll Dragons.

