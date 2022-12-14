Jimbo Fisher is on the hunt for a late quarterback addition in the 2023 cycle and he was spotted in Tennessee on Wednesday for a fresh in-person impression on Marcel Reed.

The longtime Ole Miss commitment, who led Montgomery Bell Academy to the state championship game as a senior and threw for five touchdowns that evening, is expected to take an official visit to Texas A&M this weekend. He was at Auburn last weekend and Ole Miss before that.

Aggie assistant Dameyune Craig was again in town to see Reed as well. There has yet to be word of a scholarship offer from A&M to Reed but he may be the last QB recruit to see College Station ahead of the Early Signing Period opening up next Wednesday.

A&M has heated up on the trail down the home stretch, adding SI99 running back Rueben Owens and pass rusher Ryland Kennedy this month.

While A&M football recruiting appears to be gearing up for a potentially strong close on the heels of landing SI99 in-state star Rueben Owens, there are other programs still heavy after Jimbo Fisher commitments.

When it comes to David Hicks, Oklahoma has held a lot of the potential flip buzz, but Oregon should be included in that conversation. According to multiple reports, Hicks was again in Eugene over the weekend for another look at the Ducks. It's his third trip to the UO campus, second in the last month or so despite the longtime A&M pledge.

Hicks took his official visit to Oregon back in June and plans on being back in College Station for his final trip this coming weekend, timely given that the Early Signing Period opens on December 21.

Ole Miss quarterback commit Marcel Reed is set to take visits to both Auburn and Texas A&M over the next two weekends, according to reports.

The Nashville (Tenn.) Montgomery Bell Academy quarterback recruit, who has frequented Oxford and has long been committed to Lane Kiffin and company.

The Rebels will try to hold on to Reed as the early signing period quickly approaches later this month.

One of the top 2023 targets on the board for the Texas A&M Aggies, El Campo (TX) running back Rueben Owens, is now back in play for Jimbo Fisher and company, after de-committing from Louisville on Wednesday.

This season, Owens rushed 213 times for 1,781 yards and 25 touchdowns while catching nine passes for 123 yards and another score.



Owens has rushed 601 times for 7,089 yards, averaging a whopping 11.8 yards per carry, and has scored 101 touchdowns in his four seasons with the varsity squad.

He currently sits as a five-star recruit in the 247Sports composite and is the No. 3 running back in the 2023 SI 99 recruiting rankings.

The Aggies are now seen as the prohibitive favorite for his signature.

One of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 class made his college decision official on Wednesday, with Willis (TX) quarterback DJ Lagway committed to the Florida Gators.

Lagway picked the Gators over Texas A&M, Baylor, USC, LSU and others.

Lagway has drawn comparisons to top-tier dual-threat quarterbacks like Vince Young and Jalen Hurts and has improved dramatically as a pocket passer during his junior season.

In 2022, his completion percentage went up by more than 11 points and threw for 5,000 more yards and seven more touchdowns than he did in 2021, all on fewer pass attempts.

While the Willis Wildkats missed the playoffs with a 5-5 record, Lagway's offenses were not held under 20 points in any game this season.

Lagway held offers from several blue blood programs, ultimately picking the Gators, and first-year head coach Billy Napier.

Elite 2023 running back recruit and Louisville commit has renewed interest from the Aggies per reports. Former Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield is the next head coach of the Cincinnati Bearcats, and that may open up the market for some of his former recruits.

The Aggies hope Owens is willing to reconsider his decision to play in Louisville.

Owens committed in June and was an early enrollee.

Former Texas A&M Aggies 2025 commitment Winston Watkins Jr., who de-committed last month, has announced his new destination.

And he will be following new Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders to Boulder.

1. December 15 is the date all of college football has long awaited relative to arguably the top available secondary recruit in the country.

A top five nickel recruit on SI All-American, Arlington (Texas) Martin defensive back Javien Toviano amassed dozens of scholarship offers over the years. He also spent considerable time on the road in 2022, and now he has the verbal commitment date as well as finalists Texas A&M, Texas, LSU, Georgia and Michigan.

Toviano announced the news via social media on Friday evening.

The Early Signing Period opens up on December 21, the first day class of 2023 prospects can sign a National Letter of Intent for their college of choice.

2. One of the top juniors in the Lone Star State has trimmed his list of scholarship offers and Texas A&M remains in the hunt.

Payton Pierce, the Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy two-sport star who projects as a premiere linebacker in the 2024 class, announced a top 10 on social media Friday. Along with A&M, Texas, Michigan, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Baylor, Arkansas, TCU, Tennessee and Oklahoma State made the cut. Pierce has a wrestling state championship to his name, too.

While a cut to 10 may not seem significant, it's a strong step for the junior, who has amassed more than 30 scholarship offers to date.

Texas A&M joined the race for his services over the summer, following an unofficial visit. He was last in College Station in late November for a game day visit.

Texas A&M will make a final flip attempt of Tony Mitchell soon.

The longtime Alabama commitment out of Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson High School, who was high on A&M before picking the in-state Crimson Tide, will take an official visit to College Station the weekend before the Early Signing Period opens on December 21.

The trip will take place the weekend of December 16, according to multiple reports.

On Wednesday evening, Mitchell and Thompson High School will look to wrap up the 2022 season with a state championship over Auburn (Ala.) High School.

A&M does not have a true safety on their 2023 commitment list to date.

Priority Texas A&M defensive line target Johnny Bowens announced his commitment to Oregon on Thanksgiving Day, picking the Ducks over the Texas Longhorns and the Aggies.

Bowens was originally an Aggies commitment, before committing earlier this year.

He is one of the top defensive line recruits in the state of Texas.

There has been recent speculation about the solidity of SI99 defensive lineman David Hicks' verbal commitment status for Texas A&M, yet the Aggies still hold the pledge.

The Katy (Texas) Paetow star has been on other campuses the last two weekends, however, attending Oregon and Oklahoma games for unofficial visits. As the drama builds for a potential flip, Hicks has updated his visit plans and he will take his final trip to College Station before all is said and done.

According to 247Sports, Hicks will take an official visit to A&M the weekend of December 16, just days before the Early Signing Period opens up. Hicks has already used official visits to Oklahoma, the program many view as the primary threat to Jimbo Fisher's program, as well as Oregon, Miami and Michigan State.