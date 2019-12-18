Former Aggies Running Back Could Return to Home State

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Former Texas A & M running back Jashaun Corbin could be finding a new home as soon as tomorrow afternoon. The sophomore running back tweeted a message about making his official decision during tomorrow's national signing day.

Corbin, a native of Rockledge Florida, could be returning to his home state for the remainder of his career. Both of the top programs in the "Sunshine State" will have needs at his position for the long-term process.

With the hiring of Mike Norvell, Florida State running back Cam Akers announced he would forego his final season and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft. As a replacement for Minnesota Vikings' Dalvin Cook, Akers rushed for over 1,000 yards twice and finished his junior season with 14 touchdowns.

The University of Florida will be without their lead back next season as well. Senior LaMical Perine broke free in the SEC during his final year in Gainesville. The Mobile, Ala. product rushed for 538 yards and four touchdowns, while also collecting 219 receiving yards and four scores through the air.

The Seminoles currently only feature one running back recruit as part of their 2020 class with three-star Lawrance Toafili. The Gators currently do not have a running back signed to their impressive class. Florida State now ranks 26th on 24/7Sports recruiting class while Florida currently comes in at 7th.

Corbin was recruited extensively by Seminoles during his senior season, initially committing under Jimbo Fisher's staff. When announced he would be leaving for A & M, he would de-commit and follow the coach to College Station.

Corbin saw limited action during his freshman season, primarily due to SEC-leading rusher Trayveon Williams' success. He would finish the 2018 season with 341 yards and two touchdowns. Expected to be the starter moving forward, Corbin would suffer a season-ending hamstring injury against Clemson in Week 2 on the road.

With Corbin's injury, freshman Isaiah Spiller would emerge as the future in the backfield. The Spring native finished with 869 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, finishing ninth in rushing in the SEC.

Although nothing has been proven yet, Corbin's recent activity on Twitter could be leading to his decision. The 20-year-old recently followed multiple players and staff members from the Gators' 2020 roster.