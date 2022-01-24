Skip to main content

Elite LB Harold Perkins De-Committing from Aggies?

Did the Aggies just lose a key piece to their to their elite defensive class?

The Texas A&M Aggies have been red hot on the recruiting trail in recent weeks, emerging with the No. 1 ranked class in the nation after a dominant Early Signing Period.

Earlier this month, that momentum seemed to continue, with elite Cy Park (Cypress, TX) linebacker Harold Perkins committed to the Aggies at the Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando. Perkins picked the Aggies over Texas and LSU. 

However, it appears that Perkins might have made his decision before he was ready, as the No. 37 overall prospect in the nation by SI All-American, has now reportedly de-committed from the program, and re-opened his recruitment. 

Perkins has not yet officially announced his de-commitment, and will not sign until February, meaning the Aggies will have to continue to fend off Texas and LSU, and newcomer Florida for another few weeks.

A natural fit in the Aggies' defensive scheme, Perkins looked to be in line to immediately compete for significant playing time next season.

In the past two seasons with Cypress Park on defense, Perkins has accumulated 93 total tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, six quarterback hurries, 13 pass deflections, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, an interception, a blocked punt, and a blocked field goal in just 20 games.

A dynamic athlete, Perkins also amassed 983 yards and 14 touchdowns on 96 carries (10.2 YPC) in just 10 games in his junior season at running back

Here is what SI All-American's John Garcia had to say about Perkins:

Few linebacker tapes are as fun as Perkins's. The Texan lines up at running back and off the ball on defense, where his vision, overall athleticism and play-making instincts can take over. As a linebacker, he is comfortable down hill, works well in the wash and explodes through contact. Perkins attacks the football under control with true pop, with seemingly the speed to keep up with wide receivers to boot. He'll need to fill out his frame to combat a collegiate running game, but the space skill is right there among the best at the position..

