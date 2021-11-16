Le'Veon Moss, Former Alabama Pledge, Commits to Texas A&M

The Texas A&M football recruiting momentum is palpable at this point.

After kicking off November making national headlines on the trail in adding the nation's top defensive prospect in Walter Nolen and another SI99 wide receiver in Chris Marshall, the Aggies have boosted up the future of the backfield.

Baton Rouge (La.) Istrouma senior back Le'Veon Moss announced his intention to play for Jimbo Fisher and company on Tuesday morning via social media.

The balanced back was once committed to Nick Saban and Alabama earlier in the 2022 recruiting cycle before opening things up in August. Just before making the move, it was Texas A&M able to host the coveted prospect for multiple visits when the NCAA's recruiting dead period was lifted in June.

Moss is both physical, at 6', 200 pounds, and speedy at the tailback position, posting a 10.84-second 100 meter dash time to set a new personal record in March. Indoors, his 60-meter time of 7.05 seconds was among the best in the state of Louisiana.

A&M is up to 18 verbal commitments, with Moss standing as the first pledge at the running back position. The group is set to continue to shoot up the SI All-American class recruiting rankings as we inch closer to the Early Signing Period in December. The expectation for a strong class in College Station has been far from a secret, something Fisher expanded on Monday while meeting with the media.

"We're going to recruit an unbelievable class this year," Fisher said. "I'm either the dumbest human being on God's earth who's going to recruit all these guys to A&M so I can go across over here and play against them.

"We're going to recruit a heck of a class."

Moss, who was originally offered by A&M in the spring of 2020, has wrapped up his senior campaign at Istrouma. He will put a bow on his prep career in Orlando at the 2022 Under Armour All-America game in early January.

Verbal commitments are non-binding for both the program and player until a National Letter of Intent is signed. December 15 is the first day the football class of 2022 can take part in putting pen to paper.

