National Signing Day: A Final Look at Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION — It's the final countdown.

As National Signing Day rapidly approaches, eyes will be on the recruits looking to find their new homes. For Texas A & M, they could be adding a few more names to the list for the 2020 cycle.

The Aggies currently have 23 signees added to their roster following December's Early Signing Period. With only two spots remaining for the impending season, perhaps the Aggies class could end with all 25 selections made.

There are only hours left until NSD will come to an end and anything can happen. For now, A & M could have three players vying for two spots. For now, two targets should be on the radar for Wednesday's events.

Here's everything A & M fans need to know heading into tomorrow's jam-packed day.

TOP SIGNEES

- 5-Star WR Demond Demas (Signed Dec. 2020)

- 5-Star CB Jaylon Jones (Signed Dec.2020)

- 4-Star FS Antonio Johnson (Signed Dec.2020)

- 4-Star DE Fadil Diggs (Signed Dec.2020)

- 4-Star CB Joshuah Moten (Signed Dec.2020)

- 4-Star QB Hayes King (Signed Dec.2020)

POTENTIAL SIGNEES

RB Darvon Hubbard

Well, here's a surprise that came out of nowhere. Hubbard, a former Ohio State commit, will announce his decision on Wednesday morning. The 6-foot, 195-pound runner is expected to decide before 9 a.m. CST.

Following his decommitment from the Buckeyes, the Willow Canyon runner looked towards the SEC as his future home. According to multiple reports, A & M and LSU seem to be the top two suitors for the Hubbard. The Aggies hosted him on a visit earlier this year, eventually canceling his trips to Baton Rouge and TCU.

The Aggies will need a secondary runner in their backfield for the 2020 season following the departure of four running backs via the transfer portal. With players such as Jashaun Corbin (Florida State) and Cordarrian Richardson, Hubbard would likely see extended playing time in Jimbo Fisher's offense.

Expect this to land in favor of A & M and their backfield by tomorrow afternoon.

DL McKinley Jackson

The Mississippi native has been a growing name surrounding the Aggies over the past month. The top-ranked player from the Magnolia native seems to be trending in the direction of the SEC — particularly the SEC West.

All four of Jackson's visits were to school's in the nation's toughest division. Jackson traveled to Alabama, Auburn, LSU and most recently, College Station with Fisher's staff. Although the visit went well, that shouldn't make the Aggies the front-runners heading into the final minutes.

The Crimson Tide and Aggies both will have needs at defensive tackle — and both seem to be in contention. With the loss of Justin Madubuike (A & M) and Raekwon Davis (Alabama), Jackson likely would earn significant reps in either roster.

The nation's No.61 overall prospect is expected to announce his decision at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

RB Zach Evans

Here's a saga that seems like it will never end. According to sources, Evans is not expected to make his decision tomorrow — and even if he surprises everyone and does, there's no lead heading into the final hours.

Evans was unconditionally released from his NLI from Georgia following the Under Armor Bowl in Orlando. Since then, the five-star runner has taken visits to Tennessee and Ole Miss. The Aggies and LSU have also been in the mix, hosting him earlier in the recruiting season.

One of the most explosive playmakers in recent history, Evans would be a game-changer in the backfield for the Aggies. On top of his pure speed, the Memorial product tallied 4,867 yards and 76 touchdowns in three seasons. Pairing him with Isaiah Spiller could give Fisher a 1-2 delivery that would make the Aggies a real contender in 2020.

POWER RANKINGS

The Aggies nationally rank on Sports Illustrated's All-American as the No.6 class in the nation. With a plethora of four-star talent and a surefire five-star joining the staff, the Aggies should finish Fisher's third season with a top 10 class.

The additions of Jackson and/or Evans or Hubbard would likely push A & M towards a top-five ranking on recruiting sites. Adding another four-star talent in a position of need would benefit Mike Elko's defense while any running back should help any means. Jackson and Evans' commitments would undoubtedly merit a top-five finish and Hubbard/Jackson would break the plane.

Here's a list of all programs listed on the SI's All-American's rankings heading into tomorrow's events.

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. Ohio State

5. LSU

6. Texas A & M

7. Florida

8. Auburn

9. Oregon

10. Oklahoma

Be sure to follow AllAggies, along with SI All American for all the up-to-date info surrounding the College Football signees for the 2020 National Signing Day.