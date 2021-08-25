Nation's No. 1 2023 Recruit and Aggies Target Lebbeus Overton Announces Final Schools

Texas A&M Aggies Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Aggies news as Texas A&M looks to improve on an already impressive class

With college football's 2021 season quickly approaching, rumors are beginning to fly in terms of visits, and commitments for the 2022 class and beyond.

Under head coach Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies recruiting momentum is hitting full force, and as a result, the Aggies are in the mix for some of the top names around the country, each of whom wants to take a hard look at the makings of what Fisher is building in College Station.

AUGUST 24, 12:18 PM UPDATE: Less than 24 hours after making the final three for the Nation's No. 2 overall player for the class of 2022, Walter Nolen, Texas A&M is at it again, with 2023's No. 1 overall prospect, Lebbeus Overton, naming the Aggies amongst his top-12 finalists.

Alongside the Aggies, Overton also listed Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, LSU, Georgia, Oklahoma, Florida, Tennessee, North Carolina, Kentucky, and USC in his top-12.

AUGUST 23, 5:38 PM UPDATE: Texas A&M has offered elite 2023 offensive tackle prospect, Francis Mauigoa, out of IMG Academy in Bradenton Florida.

Arguably the top offensive tackle prospect in the 2023 class, Mauigoa has offers from a slew of top programs including Michigan, Oregon, USC, Utah, Washington State, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee, UCF and Washington, among many others.

Mauigoa has the potential to play on both sides of the ball and could play either offensive tackle or defensive tackle at the next level.

AUGUST 20, 5 PM UPDATE: Texas A&M has made the final grouping of contenders for Elite Spearman (TX) wideout Brenen Thompson, the speedster announced Friday afternoon.

Alongside the Aggies, Thompson named Texas and Oklahoma State in his final list.

A speedster, Thompson also ran track and field, where he won the Texas 3A 200-meter state title as a junior with a time of 27.21. He also earned a second-place finish in the 100-meter dash, with a time of 10.41 seconds.

Back on the football front, Thompson was named to the Texas Sports Writers Association 3A first-team all-state team as an all-purpose player in 2020 as a junior and was a first-team all-district selection as a wide receiver and defensive back.

AUGUST 10, 11:40 AM UPDATE: Elite 2023 safety prospect Rahmir Stewart is one of the most sought-after defensive back prospects in the entire country. And on Monday afternoon, he released the 12 finalists for his signature.

The Aggies were included in that list, adding yet another impressive defensive back name that is considering the Maroon and White in the 2023 class.

Alongside the Aggies, Stewart also listed Penn State, Iowa State, Florida, Oklahoma, Clemson, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Oregon, Michigan, and USC amongst his top schools.

AUGUST 5, 1:30 PM UPDATE: Texas A&M has cracked the top-10 for one of the top recruits in the 2023 class, in Thompson (Alabaster, AL) cornerback, Tony Mitchell.

Mitchell is seen as the top corner in the state of Alabama, as well as one of the top at the position in the entire country.

Alongside the Aggies, Mitchell also listed Alabama, Florida State, Clemson, Oregon, Ohio State, LSU, Georgia, Miami, and Florida in his top-10.

AUGUST 3, 2:00 PM UPDATE: Defensive lineman Anthony Lucas has named Texas A&M as one of his final seven schools. The 6-foot-5 280-pound player from Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a highly sought-after defensive player and is also being courted by Miami, USC, Oregon, Alabama, Notre Dame, and LSU, and has already received offers from several schools across the country.

JULY 31, 5:30 PM UPDATE: Talented Edge Rusher Enai White names Texas A&M as a possible destination today on social media. The 6’5 230 DL hails from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

He is one of the most sought after edge defenders in this class despite being raw, and is high on virtually everybody’s board as a sack machine.

JULY 28, 1:35 PM UPDATE: Texas A&M has extended a preferred walk-on offer to wide receiver Pierce Turner. Turner, a product of Weslake High School in Westlake, Texas, is 6-4, 195-pounds.

JULY 27, 1:00 PM UPDATE: Texas A&M has extended an offer to class of 2024 6-foot-2, 185-pound quarterback target Derek "DJ" Lagway from Willis High School in Conroe, Texas. A&M joins Baylor and Georgia Tech as schools that made an offer to Lagway.

JULY 27, 11:30 AM UPDATE: The Aggies are in line to receive a major unofficial visit from one of the nation's top defensive line recruits, in Powell (Olive Branch, MS) defensive linemen Walter Nolen.

Nolen is set to visit alongside other elite recruits such as Harold Perkins, Omari Abor, and many more.

Nolen is also heavily considering Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, and Michigan, among a host of impressive Power 5 offers.

JULY 19, 1:30 PM UPDATE: Aggies target TreVonte Citizen made his college decision official on Monday afternoon, selecting the LSU Tigers over Texas A&M, Texas Longhorns, and a host of other Power 5 offers.

"I want to thank God for the opportunities and blessings bestowed upon me," Citizen said in a statement. "I want to think every school that believed I was special and offered me a scholarship. Thanks goes to all my coaches who spent hours molding me into the young man I am now. And I want to thank my family for the unconditional love, support, and prayers you have given me during this journey." "With that said, I’m staying home and committing to LSU! Thank you Coach Orgeron, coach Faulk, and Coach Mason for recruiting me and treating me like family from day one. I am excited to compete against, and with the best in the country. We’re going to bring a national title back to Louisiana!!" "GEAUX TIGERS"

Citizen also held offers from Texas, Auburn, Arkansas, Baylor, Ole Miss, Michigan, and Penn State, among many others.

JULY 19, 10:25 AM UPDATE: On Saturday, elite LB Jaiden Ausberry announced that the Texas Longhorns will be in his top 10 schools.

As one of the top players in the 2023 class, Ausberry has received national attention, securing additional offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and USC.

JULY 11, 5:00 PM UPDATE: Texas A&M could be adding one of the top linebackers for tour 2022 class to its class with the addition of Drayk Bowen. On Saturday, the defender listed his 12 schools he’d be selecting from, with the Aggies making the cut.

Other schools include Indiana, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Michigan, Clemson, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, North Carolina State, LSU, South Carolina and Auburn.

The 6-foot-2 linebacker is viewed as a can’t-miss player in the class and is expected to provide value as a pass-rusher.

JULY 8, 12:15 PM UPDATE: The Aggies have found themselves among the finalists for one of the top defensive back prospects in the 2022 class, in IMG Academy safety, Kamari Wilson, who revealed his top-6 on Thursday.

Wilson, who has been compared to New York Jets safety Marcus Maye for his ability to play both in the box and in coverage, also listed Georgia, LSU, Miami, Florida, and Florida State amongst his finalists, with the Bulldogs thought to have the lead in his recruitment.

JULY 7, 1 PM UPDATE: Top DFW area safety recruit and Texas A&M target Chace Biddle announced his college commitment destination on Wednesday afternoon, spurning the Aggies in favor of the SMU Mustangs.

Biddle also held offers from Oklahoma, Alabama, TCU, Georgia, LSU, Texas, USC, and many other elite programs.

Biddle is the second elite Garland recruit to commit to the Mustangs this week, after wideout Jordan Hudson pledged to Sonny Dykes on Sunday.

JULY 6, 9 PM UPDATE: AJ Harris, One of the top recruits in the 2023 class, released his initial list of top schools on Tuesday night, naming Texas A&M amongst his finalists.

Alongside the Aggies, Harris also listed LSU, Miami, Florida, Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, Virginia Tech, USC, Ohio State, Clemson, and Utah as his finals.

Harris also announced that his next decision will be his commitment.

JULY 5, 6 PM UPDATE: Texas A&M's recruiting momentum on the defensive side of the ball continued in full force on Monday afternoon, when Coram Deo Academy (Flower Mound, TX) defensive lineman Jadon Scarlett narrowed his list of schools to three, including the Aggies.

Alongside the Aggies, Scarlett named Missouri and Texas A&M's former Big 12 rival, Oklahoma, as his other two finalists.

Scarlett also holds offers from Texas, TCU, SMU, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Nebraska, Michigan, and Baylor, among a host of other division one schools.

JULY 5, 10 AM UPDATE: After missing out on top offensive tackle target Kelvin Banks on Sunday, the Texas A&M Aggies lost another potential star recruit on Monday morning, when Lambert (Suwanee, GA) wideout Kojo Antwi committed to Ohio State.

Antwi picked the Buckeyes over the Aggies and the Georgia Bulldogs, among many other impressive offers.

Sports Illustrated recruiting analyst Brooks Austin gave his scouting report of Antwi for DawgsDaily.com:

Antwi is a player that as an evaluator you have to gamble on the profile of the athlete as a whole. He's not exactly a polished product entering college football, but he possesses a physical profile of an elite player. Once he receives elite collegiate coaching and player development, he will likely project as one of the nation's best players. He possesses all of the potential in the world, and it's the responsibility of Ohio State WR coach Brian Hartline to mold him into the ultimate player that he could be. - Brooks Austin, Lead Recruiting Analyst

Antwi now joins the nation's No. 1 recruiting class, which is led by top quarterback, Quinn Ewers.

JULY 4, 630PM UPDATE: Texas A&M has found themselves sitting as contenders for one of the top defensive back prospects in the nation, in Westbook (Beaumont, TX) safety Bryce Anderson, who named the Aggies as one of his final two schools on Sunday afternoon.

Alongside the Aggies in the final pairing for Anderson, are their bitter in-state rivals, the Texas Longhorns, who host Anderson in Austin earlier this month.

JULY 4 11:45 AM UPDATE: The Aggies picked up a big-time preferred walk-on commitment on Sunday afternoon, in College Park (The Woodlands, TX) offensive guard Chance Jackson.

Jackson picked the Aggies over a scholarship offer from Howard Payne and received additional interest from Texas State, Texas Tech, and the University of Texas San Antionio.

JULY 3 5PM UPDATE: Elite Texas A&M offensive tackle prospect Kelvin Banks has move up his decision date, and will now be announcing his commitment on July 4.

Banks will be choosing between the Aggies, Oregon Ducks, and Texas Longhorns, and could have a ripple effect for whichever school he lands with.

JUNE 30 1:30 PM UPDATE: Elite defensive back target Terrance Brooks made his college decision official on Wednesday afternoon, picking the Ohio State Buckeyes over Texas A&M, Texas, Alabama, and Oregon

A high school track star, Brooks ran an 11.25 100 and a 23.27 200 during his junior year. Brooks also helped John Paul II to a second-round playoff appearance last season, after exploding on the recruiting scene as a sophomore.

JUNE 26 11:00 PM UPDATE: On Saturday night, elite 2022 receiver Brenen Thompson released his top six schools including the Aggies.

Alongside Texas A&M, Thompson included Alabama, Clemson, Texas, Oklahoma State, and Oregon. The two-sport athlete (football and track and field) has begun taking official and unofficial visits in June.

JUNE 26 4:02 PM UPDATE: Texas A&M added a talented linebacker to their recruiting class on Saturday, when Pilot-Point's Ish Harris committed to the program.

Last season, Harris had 44 tackles and five interceptions from his safety spot. Also, a two-way star, Harris also played running back, where he ran for 1,788 yards and 18 touchdowns and was named the District 4-3A-I Offensive MVP. The 6-foot-4 190-pound athlete could potentially play on either side of the ball.

Harris chose the Aggies over Baylor, Texas, Utah, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State.

JUNE 25 3 PM UPDATE: Jimbo Fisher added his second major pledge of the day on Friday when Lexington (Lexington, TX) wide receiver/safety Jarred Kerr announced his decision to commit to the Aggies.

Kerr, who could project on either side of the ball for Texas A&M, selected the Aggies despite offers from Baylor, Florida, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas, TCU, Penn State, Notre Dame, and Texas Tech, among many others.

JUNE 25 9:58 AM UPDATE: Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M secured one of the top 2023 quarterback prospects in the entire country on Friday when Zachary (Zachary, LA) signal-caller Eli Holstein pledge his commitment.

Holstein picked the Aggies over offers from powerhouses such as Alabama, Georgia, LSU, and Ohio State, among many other power five offers.

