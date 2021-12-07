With college football's 2021 ending, rumors are still flying in terms of visits and commitments for the 2022 class and beyond.

Under head coach Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies recruiting momentum is hitting full force, and as a result, the Aggies are in the mix for some of the top names around the country, each of whom wants to take a hard look at the makings of what Fisher is building in College Station.

DECEMBER 6, 6:30 PM UPDATE:

One of the best in Texas -- or even America -- is back on the recruiting market.

Kelvin Banks, the in-state star offensive tackle long committed to Oregon, has backed off of the pledge. The news came hours after Duck head coach Mario Cristobal elected to leave Oregon for his alma mater, Miami, as its new head coach Monday.

Banks announced the news via social media.

Texas A&M hosted Banks for a game visit the weekend of November 20, when Prairie View A&M was in town to face the Aggies. Speculation surrounding his status with Oregon was in the balance since, and now the coaching change pushed it over the top.

Banks is ranked as the No. 2 offensive tackle recruit in the SI99 rankings.

DECEMBER 6, 9:30 AM UPDATE:

In search of a major playmaker for the 2023 class, Texas A&M has hit the recruiting trail hard in recent weeks.

On Sunday, some of that work paid off, with one of the top players in the 2023 class, Longview (TX) wide receiver Jalen Hale, adding the Aggies to his list of finalists.

Alongside the Aggies, Hale listed Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, USC, Florida, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oklahoma State, and Texas among his finalists.



DECEMBER 5, 2:00 PM UPDATE: Fort Pierce, Florida's Kamari Wilson from IMG names Texas A&M in his final four schools.

His announcement is expected on Dec. 15 LIVE on ESPN.

DECEMBER 2, 7:50 PM UPDATE:

Humble, Texas OL Kam Dewberry has included Texas A&M in his final three schools, along with Oklahoma and Texas. He is expected to announce his decision on Dec. 15.

DECEMBER 2, 12:45 PM UPDATE:

One of the nation's best has cut his list.

Though not a surprise, it's big that Harold Perkins is officially set to focus on a trio of finalists -- Texas A&M, LSU and Texas. The No. 37-ranked player in the SI99 out of Cypress (Texas) Cy Park, Perkins announced the news via social media.

Perkins has been a frequent visitor to all three programs this fall, including trips to College Station for two games this fall. He took his official visit to A&M in June, on the first weekend class of 2022 prospects were allowed to make it back to college campuses following the pandemic-laden restriction.

The senior star out of the Lone Star State will make a final decision public at the 2022 Under Armour All-America Game on January 2.

NOVEMBER 30, 4:20 PM UPDATE:

Texas A&M continued to pursue secondary help in the 2023 class on Tuesday, offering Gulliver Prep (Miami, FL) defensive back, Daniel Harris.

Alongside his new offer from the Aggies, Harris already holds offers from an impressive list of schools, including Cincinnati, Florida, Georgia Tech, Miami, and West Virginia, among others.

NOVEMBER 28, 5:15 PM UPDATE:

One of the most impressive class of 2023 football recruits in the SEC footprint has narrowed his list and set a commitment date.

Jahlil Hurley, a junior defensive back out of Florence (Ala.) High School, announced he will come off the board on January 22. A verbal commitment will ring true on that day to one of five programs: Texas A&M, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia or Michigan.

The talented Yellowhammer State star, who A&M initially offered on the first day programs could contact members of the 2023 class - September 1. The program made his top eight, released on Halloween, and stays in the mix thereafter.

Hurley has nearly 20 total offers to his name in total.

NOVEMBER 22, 10:15 AM UPDATE:

Evan Stewart was hosted by Alabama over the weekend and with the type of offensive output he saw at the wide receiver position, it shouldn't surprise to see his interest held in Tuscaloosa.

But the move from Florida, firing Dan Mullen, could have eliminated an SEC competitor for the race for the nation's No. 2 slot receiver. On Monday, the senior told 247Sports he was all but focused on three programs.

“Really Texas, I’m still looking at Bama and a little bit of A&M,” he said.

Stewart was of course once committed to the Longhorns and was also considering LSU, another program in coaching transition, heavily at one point.

The dynamic athlete has already taken official visits to each of the three programs, with the Aggies getting him on campus the weekend of the South Carolina game in October before an official visit earlier this month for the Auburn game.

NOVEMBER 18, 7:15 PM UPDATE:

Texas A&M could be in position to receiver the last visit for one of America's best this weekend. Kiyaunta Goodwin, a blue-chip recruit currently committed to Kentucky, is headed to College Station for a weekend visit.

The Charlestown (Ind.) High School offensive tackle, who stands a towering 6'7", 300-plus pounds, has been taking several visits despite his commitment. Alabama, Michigan State, Florida State and of course Kentucky have hosted him of late.

The A&M trip will be an official visit, per On3's Chad Simmons.

“I like the fact that they are not afraid to play guys early, allowing them to develop under fire and I see a team under coach Jimbo Fisher that is going to the next level,” Goodwin told Simmons.

A&M has clearly made progress with the big senior, considering the program wasn't on the list of favorites before Goodwin made the decision to commit to his native Kentucky in the spring.

The SI99 recruit, who ranks as the country's No. 64 overall recruit, maintains solidity with Kentucky despite the visits. Mark Stoops and company will probably still be keeping a close eye on where his signature is sent on December 15 when The Early Signing Period opens.

NOVEMBER 14, 1:30 PM UPDATE:

Texas A&M has landed amongst the finalists for yet another top defensive prospect in the 2022 class, in Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage defensive end, Marvin Jones Jr.

Jones, who ranks as the No. 3 EDGE and No. 8 overall player in the 2022 SI 99 rankings, also included powers such as Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Florida State alongside the Aggies.

NOVEMBER 9, 10:26 AM UPDATE:

On Tuesday, elite 2024 quarterback Dylan Raiola announced that he had received an offer from Texas A&M.

Raiola currently holds numerous offers including Alabama, Georgia, Baylor, Florida State, Notre Dame, TCU, Texas Tech, USC, Clemson, Ole Miss, and Texas.

Raiola is the son of former Nebraska All-American and longtime Detroit Lions offensive lineman, Dominic Raiola.

NOVEMBER 8, 11:15 AM UPDATE:

One of the nation's top defensive backs is coming off the board this week.

Julian Humphrey, the Houston (Texas) Clear Lake standout defensive back, will make his decision on Friday afternoon, he announced Monday.

A one-time Florida Gator commitment, Humphrey backed off of the pledge to Dan Mullen and company on October 25. He announced a top two of Texas A&M and Georgia shortly after that point.

Humphrey visited both A&M and UGA in the month of October, just before announcing the intention to re-open the recruiting process. Shortly after doing so, the senior admitted Georgia was a slight leader over the Aggies.

Will that hold up leading into Friday? No recruiting program in America is as hot as Jimbo Fisher's program.

OCTOBER 31 4:55 PM UPDATE: Class of 2023 cornerback Jahlil Hurley from Florence High School in Florence, Alabama has named Texas A&M in his final eight schools.

The 6-3, 170-pound recruit is also being courted by LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Auburn, along with some non-SEC programs.

OCTOBER 21 1:00 PM UPDATE: 2023 DL Recruit Kelby "Showtime" Collins names Aggies in final eight schools.

Other schools in the running are Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Texas, Georgia, Auburn, and South Carolina.

OCTOBER 19 4:00 PM UPDATE: 2024 Recruit Ellis Robinson IV has received an offer from Texas A&M as he announced on social media on Tuesday.

Robinson is a 6-0, 175-pound cornerback from Iona Preparatory School in New Rochelle, New York, and has received offers from Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Penn State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Rutgers, in addition to A&M.

OCTOBER 19 12:30 PM UPDATE: Jacksonville, Florida class of 2023 linebacker recruit Grayson "Pup" Howard will return to College Station this weekend to see the Aggies take on the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field in person.

Howard is a highly sought-after defensive recruit, being recruited by and paying visits to several top-level schools.

OCTOBER 17 1:30 PM UPDATE: Class of 2022 elite wide receiver Chris Marshall from Missouri City, Texas has narrowed his list to three schools, including Texas A&M.

The 6-3, 195-pound receiver announced a Top 8 back in April and has cut Oregon, Jackson State, Arizona State, LSU, and Auburn.

OCTOBER 7 6:00 PM UPDATE: Class of 2022 Top defensive lineman Walter Nolen announced on Twitter he would be at the Texas A&M - Alabama game at Kyle Field on Saturday.

The 6-4, 325-pound defensive lineman from Powell, Tennessee is being heavily recruited across the country and has received several offers from top schools.

OCTOBER 2 8:00 PM UPDATE: DL Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy has set his Commitment Date for October 12th. His final two schools are Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

SEPTEMBER 30 3:00 PM UPDATE: 2023 Top athlete recruit Mikal Harrison-Pilot from Temple, Texas has confirmed he will attend the Texas A&M - Mississippi State game at Kyle Field on Saturday.

The 6-1, 185-pound multi-sport athlete is also being recruited by Arkansas, Baylor, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida State, and others.

SEPTEMBER 27 3:00 PM UPDATE: 2023 Top cornerback Tony Mitchell has named Texas A&M in his final seven schools. The Alabaster, Alabama native has also named Florida, Georgia, LSU, Alabama, Clemson, and Oregon.

SEPTEMBER 25 1:30 PM UPDATE: Texas A&M is one of the top 12 final schools for elite offensive tackle prospect Payton Kirkland from Orlando, Florida. He's 6-7, 320-pounds and holds a total of 54 offers from schools.

SEPTEMBER 20 12:20 PM UPDATE: Texas A&M has been included in the top 12 schools for 2023 elite IMG Academy prospect Samuel M'Pemba. M'Pemba is a 6-4, 230-pound prospect that can play and is being recruited for multiple positions.

The other schools included in M'Pemba's final 12 are Miami, Georgia, Missouri, Michigan, Florida, Alabama, LSU, Florida State, Penn State, Notre Dame, and Oklahoma.

SEPTEMBER 17 9:30 AM UPDATE: Texas A&M is expected to have a major visitor in attendance for their Saturday matchup with New Mexico this weekend, in 2023 Allen (TX) defensive tackle David Hicks.

Hicks holds offers from just about every major program in the country but seems to be leaning towards the Aggies, as well as Texas, Notre Dame, LSU, Ohio State and Clemson.

SEPTEMBER 14 1:30 PM UPDATE: Denton Ryan standout linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. has named Texas A&M as one of his final 12 schools. Over the summer Hill took trips to Texas, TCU, Alabama, Oklahoma, and A&M, and plans on attending two upcoming Aggies football games against Arkansas and Alabama.

Other schools in his final 12 selections are Penn State, Texas, USC, Miami, Michigan, Clemson, Alabama, LSU, Florida State, Ohio State, and Oklahoma.

SEPTEMBER 10 12:30 AM UPDATE: The nation’s top 2022 linebacker recruit, Harold Perkins, has named the Aggies in his final seven schools on Friday morning. The 6-3, 210-pounder from Cy Park High School (Cypress, Texas) is one of the most sought after linebackers in the country. The other schools making his final seven are Alabama, Florida, Oregon, Texas, USC, and LSU.

SEPTEMBER 8, 1:23 PM UPDATE: The Texas A&M Aggies have landed amongst the finalists for arguably the top offensive line prospect in the 2023 class, Southeast Polk (Des Moines, IA) offensive tackle, Kayden Proctor.

Alongside the Aggies, Proctor also named Iowa, Iowa State, Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Ohio State, LSU, Florida and Texas in his final grouping.

SEPTEMBER 8 UPDATE: Elite DB Jamel Johnson has named Texas A&M in his group of the final 10 schools. The Arlington Seguin Cougar CB was offered by A&M back in February, and offers have been pouring in from other schools as well, such as Alabama, LSU, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Texas, Tulsa, and USC.

SEPTEMBER 4 UPDATE: Highly sought-after WR Johntay Cook II named Texas A&M as one of his twelve final schools.

AUGUST 30, 10:30 AM UPDATE: The Aggies have offered class of 2025 offensive lineman Warren Nolen. Based in Tennessee, Nolan is one of the top offensive line recruits for his class and has received offers as early as middle school from the University of Tennessee.

AUGUST 28, 8:00 PM UPDATE: One of the nation's top DL recruits has announced Texas A&M and Oklahoma as his top two schools before making his final decision. The 6-foot-2, 280-pound class of 2022 defensive lineman has also received offers from Florida, Ohio State, and Clemson among others.

AUGUST 24, 12:18 PM UPDATE: Less than 24 hours after making the final three for the Nation's No. 2 overall player for the class of 2022, Walter Nolen, Texas A&M is at it again, with 2023's No. 1 overall prospect, Lebbeus Overton, naming the Aggies amongst his top-12 finalists.

Alongside the Aggies, Overton also listed Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, LSU, Georgia, Oklahoma, Florida, Tennessee, North Carolina, Kentucky, and USC in his top-12.

AUGUST 23, 5:38 PM UPDATE: Texas A&M has offered elite 2023 offensive tackle prospect, Francis Mauigoa, out of IMG Academy in Bradenton Florida.

Arguably the top offensive tackle prospect in the 2023 class, Mauigoa has offers from a slew of top programs including Michigan, Oregon, USC, Utah, Washington State, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee, UCF and Washington, among many others.

Mauigoa has the potential to play on both sides of the ball and could play either offensive tackle or defensive tackle at the next level.

AUGUST 20, 5 PM UPDATE: Texas A&M has made the final grouping of contenders for Elite Spearman (TX) wideout Brenen Thompson, the speedster announced Friday afternoon.

Alongside the Aggies, Thompson named Texas and Oklahoma State in his final list.

A speedster, Thompson also ran track and field, where he won the Texas 3A 200-meter state title as a junior with a time of 27.21. He also earned a second-place finish in the 100-meter dash, with a time of 10.41 seconds.

Back on the football front, Thompson was named to the Texas Sports Writers Association 3A first-team all-state team as an all-purpose player in 2020 as a junior and was a first-team all-district selection as a wide receiver and defensive back.

AUGUST 10, 11:40 AM UPDATE: Elite 2023 safety prospect Rahmir Stewart is one of the most sought-after defensive back prospects in the entire country. And on Monday afternoon, he released the 12 finalists for his signature.

The Aggies were included in that list, adding yet another impressive defensive back name that is considering the Maroon and White in the 2023 class.

Alongside the Aggies, Stewart also listed Penn State, Iowa State, Florida, Oklahoma, Clemson, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Oregon, Michigan, and USC amongst his top schools.

AUGUST 5, 1:30 PM UPDATE: Texas A&M has cracked the top-10 for one of the top recruits in the 2023 class, in Thompson (Alabaster, AL) cornerback, Tony Mitchell.

Mitchell is seen as the top corner in the state of Alabama, as well as one of the top at the position in the entire country.

Alongside the Aggies, Mitchell also listed Alabama, Florida State, Clemson, Oregon, Ohio State, LSU, Georgia, Miami, and Florida in his top-10.

AUGUST 3, 2:00 PM UPDATE: Defensive lineman Anthony Lucas has named Texas A&M as one of his final seven schools. The 6-foot-5 280-pound player from Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a highly sought-after defensive player and is also being courted by Miami, USC, Oregon, Alabama, Notre Dame, and LSU, and has already received offers from several schools across the country.

JULY 31, 5:30 PM UPDATE: Talented Edge Rusher Enai White names Texas A&M as a possible destination today on social media. The 6’5 230 DL hails from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

He is one of the most sought after edge defenders in this class despite being raw, and is high on virtually everybody’s board as a sack machine.

JULY 28, 1:35 PM UPDATE: Texas A&M has extended a preferred walk-on offer to wide receiver Pierce Turner. Turner, a product of Weslake High School in Westlake, Texas, is 6-4, 195-pounds.

JULY 27, 1:00 PM UPDATE: Texas A&M has extended an offer to class of 2024 6-foot-2, 185-pound quarterback target Derek "DJ" Lagway from Willis High School in Conroe, Texas. A&M joins Baylor and Georgia Tech as schools that made an offer to Lagway.

JULY 27, 11:30 AM UPDATE: The Aggies are in line to receive a major unofficial visit from one of the nation's top defensive line recruits, in Powell (Olive Branch, MS) defensive linemen Walter Nolen.

Nolen is set to visit alongside other elite recruits such as Harold Perkins, Omari Abor, and many more.

Nolen is also heavily considering Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, and Michigan, among a host of impressive Power 5 offers.

JULY 19, 1:30 PM UPDATE: Aggies target TreVonte Citizen made his college decision official on Monday afternoon, selecting the LSU Tigers over Texas A&M, Texas Longhorns, and a host of other Power 5 offers.

"I want to thank God for the opportunities and blessings bestowed upon me," Citizen said in a statement. "I want to think every school that believed I was special and offered me a scholarship. Thanks goes to all my coaches who spent hours molding me into the young man I am now. And I want to thank my family for the unconditional love, support, and prayers you have given me during this journey." "With that said, I’m staying home and committing to LSU! Thank you Coach Orgeron, coach Faulk, and Coach Mason for recruiting me and treating me like family from day one. I am excited to compete against, and with the best in the country. We’re going to bring a national title back to Louisiana!!" "GEAUX TIGERS"

Citizen also held offers from Texas, Auburn, Arkansas, Baylor, Ole Miss, Michigan, and Penn State, among many others.

JULY 19, 10:25 AM UPDATE: On Saturday, elite LB Jaiden Ausberry announced that the Texas Longhorns will be in his top 10 schools.

As one of the top players in the 2023 class, Ausberry has received national attention, securing additional offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and USC.

JULY 11, 5:00 PM UPDATE: Texas A&M could be adding one of the top linebackers for tour 2022 class to its class with the addition of Drayk Bowen. On Saturday, the defender listed his 12 schools he’d be selecting from, with the Aggies making the cut.

Other schools include Indiana, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Michigan, Clemson, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, North Carolina State, LSU, South Carolina and Auburn.

The 6-foot-2 linebacker is viewed as a can’t-miss player in the class and is expected to provide value as a pass-rusher.

JULY 8, 12:15 PM UPDATE: The Aggies have found themselves among the finalists for one of the top defensive back prospects in the 2022 class, in IMG Academy safety, Kamari Wilson, who revealed his top-6 on Thursday.

Wilson, who has been compared to New York Jets safety Marcus Maye for his ability to play both in the box and in coverage, also listed Georgia, LSU, Miami, Florida, and Florida State amongst his finalists, with the Bulldogs thought to have the lead in his recruitment.

JULY 7, 1 PM UPDATE: Top DFW area safety recruit and Texas A&M target Chace Biddle announced his college commitment destination on Wednesday afternoon, spurning the Aggies in favor of the SMU Mustangs.

Biddle also held offers from Oklahoma, Alabama, TCU, Georgia, LSU, Texas, USC, and many other elite programs.

Biddle is the second elite Garland recruit to commit to the Mustangs this week, after wideout Jordan Hudson pledged to Sonny Dykes on Sunday.

JULY 6, 9 PM UPDATE: AJ Harris, One of the top recruits in the 2023 class, released his initial list of top schools on Tuesday night, naming Texas A&M amongst his finalists.

Alongside the Aggies, Harris also listed LSU, Miami, Florida, Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, Virginia Tech, USC, Ohio State, Clemson, and Utah as his finals.

Harris also announced that his next decision will be his commitment.

JULY 5, 6 PM UPDATE: Texas A&M's recruiting momentum on the defensive side of the ball continued in full force on Monday afternoon, when Coram Deo Academy (Flower Mound, TX) defensive lineman Jadon Scarlett narrowed his list of schools to three, including the Aggies.

Alongside the Aggies, Scarlett named Missouri and Texas A&M's former Big 12 rival, Oklahoma, as his other two finalists.

Scarlett also holds offers from Texas, TCU, SMU, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Nebraska, Michigan, and Baylor, among a host of other division one schools.

JULY 5, 10 AM UPDATE: After missing out on top offensive tackle target Kelvin Banks on Sunday, the Texas A&M Aggies lost another potential star recruit on Monday morning, when Lambert (Suwanee, GA) wideout Kojo Antwi committed to Ohio State.

Antwi picked the Buckeyes over the Aggies and the Georgia Bulldogs, among many other impressive offers.

Sports Illustrated recruiting analyst Brooks Austin gave his scouting report of Antwi for DawgsDaily.com:

Antwi is a player that as an evaluator you have to gamble on the profile of the athlete as a whole. He's not exactly a polished product entering college football, but he possesses a physical profile of an elite player. Once he receives elite collegiate coaching and player development, he will likely project as one of the nation's best players. He possesses all of the potential in the world, and it's the responsibility of Ohio State WR coach Brian Hartline to mold him into the ultimate player that he could be. - Brooks Austin, Lead Recruiting Analyst

Antwi now joins the nation's No. 1 recruiting class, which is led by top quarterback, Quinn Ewers.

JULY 4, 630PM UPDATE: Texas A&M has found themselves sitting as contenders for one of the top defensive back prospects in the nation, in Westbook (Beaumont, TX) safety Bryce Anderson, who named the Aggies as one of his final two schools on Sunday afternoon.

Alongside the Aggies in the final pairing for Anderson, are their bitter in-state rivals, the Texas Longhorns, who host Anderson in Austin earlier this month.

JULY 4 11:45 AM UPDATE: The Aggies picked up a big-time preferred walk-on commitment on Sunday afternoon, in College Park (The Woodlands, TX) offensive guard Chance Jackson.

Jackson picked the Aggies over a scholarship offer from Howard Payne and received additional interest from Texas State, Texas Tech, and the University of Texas San Antionio.

JULY 3 5PM UPDATE: Elite Texas A&M offensive tackle prospect Kelvin Banks has move up his decision date, and will now be announcing his commitment on July 4.

Banks will be choosing between the Aggies, Oregon Ducks, and Texas Longhorns, and could have a ripple effect for whichever school he lands with.

JUNE 30 1:30 PM UPDATE: Elite defensive back target Terrance Brooks made his college decision official on Wednesday afternoon, picking the Ohio State Buckeyes over Texas A&M, Texas, Alabama, and Oregon

A high school track star, Brooks ran an 11.25 100 and a 23.27 200 during his junior year. Brooks also helped John Paul II to a second-round playoff appearance last season, after exploding on the recruiting scene as a sophomore.

JUNE 26 11:00 PM UPDATE: On Saturday night, elite 2022 receiver Brenen Thompson released his top six schools including the Aggies.

Alongside Texas A&M, Thompson included Alabama, Clemson, Texas, Oklahoma State, and Oregon. The two-sport athlete (football and track and field) has begun taking official and unofficial visits in June.

JUNE 26 4:02 PM UPDATE: Texas A&M added a talented linebacker to their recruiting class on Saturday, when Pilot-Point's Ish Harris committed to the program.

Last season, Harris had 44 tackles and five interceptions from his safety spot. Also, a two-way star, Harris also played running back, where he ran for 1,788 yards and 18 touchdowns and was named the District 4-3A-I Offensive MVP. The 6-foot-4 190-pound athlete could potentially play on either side of the ball.

Harris chose the Aggies over Baylor, Texas, Utah, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State.

JUNE 25 3 PM UPDATE: Jimbo Fisher added his second major pledge of the day on Friday when Lexington (Lexington, TX) wide receiver/safety Jarred Kerr announced his decision to commit to the Aggies.

Kerr, who could project on either side of the ball for Texas A&M, selected the Aggies despite offers from Baylor, Florida, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas, TCU, Penn State, Notre Dame, and Texas Tech, among many others.

JUNE 25 9:58 AM UPDATE: Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M secured one of the top 2023 quarterback prospects in the entire country on Friday when Zachary (Zachary, LA) signal-caller Eli Holstein pledge his commitment.

Holstein picked the Aggies over offers from powerhouses such as Alabama, Georgia, LSU, and Ohio State, among many other power five offers.

