Pair of Verbal Aggie Commits Sign Official Paperwork

COLLEGE STATION, Texas- Players around recruiting time could grab cold feet and switch programs at the last second. That's not the case for either Fadil Diggs or Dallas Walker.

The pair of verbal commits officially signed their letter of intent to play in College Station under the direction of Jimbo Fisher. Diggs will arrive at the program in January and be a part of the team's offseason workout regimen. Walker will make the trip down at the beginning of the summer.

Diggs, a four-star defensive end, strongly considered potentially flipping schools at the last second. A native of Camden, New Jersey, Diggs was in the process of switching his commitment over to Maryland or Florida.

In the end, he honored his promise to the maroon and white and should create a wrecking force with rising sophomore DeMarvin Leal for the foreseeable future.

Diggs collected 99 tackles, 19 sacks and five forced fumbles during his senior season. He was named the state's Gatorade Player of the Year.

Walker, a three-star defensive tackle, seemed destined to remain in the SEC. The Tennessee native received offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky and the Vols before ultimately settling on A & M.

A late trip to Auburn last led to speculation he could be a late switch. Walker initially stated his verbal commitment to the 12th Man in June of this year. A trip to College Station over the weekend solidified his commitment.

During his senior season, Walker tallied 30 total tackles, two tackles for losses, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.