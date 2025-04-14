Elite 5-Star Talent Visiting Texas A&M For Spring Game
Since reclassifying into the 2026 class, five-star receiver Boobie Feaster has been kept busy with visits this spring. The DeSoto, Texas, native has already been to College Station at least once this spring, as he visited back in March.
However, the five-star prospect is reportedly set for another visit with the Texas A&M Aggies. As first reported by Rivals' Landyn Rosow, Feaster will be back in College Station on Saturday for Texas A&M's Maroon & White spring game.
A big win for the Aggies, as they will get more time to spend with Feaster, as they look to add him to a recruiting class that already includes a trio of receiver commits. The Aggies already have Aaron Gregory (Douglasville, Georgia), Madden Williams (Bellflower, California), and Mike Brown (Houston, Texas), all four-star prospects per ON3 committed.
Those three four star prospects are apart of a Texas A&M recruiting class that ranks No. 5 nationally with 10 total commits per 247Sports. Landing Feaster would the proverbial cherry on top of the receivers class the Aggies already boast as per the 247Sports Composite rankings, he is the No. 3 prospect in Texas, the No. 4 receiver in the class, and the nation's 23rd-best prospect overall.
In addition to his visit with Texas A&M this spring, Feaster is already set for another trip back to College Station this summer. The five-star prospect has already scheduled his official visits for the summer, which will see him return to College Station on June 13.
However, Miami, USC, and LSU will also host Feaster on an official visit this summer in addition to Texas A&M.