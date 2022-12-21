Elite CB Prospect Bravion Rogers Signs With Texas A&M

Bravion Rogers is staying in the Lone Star State to play his college ball.

Rogers officially signed his letter of intent to play for Texas A&M as a member of the 2023 recruiting class. Rogers initially de-committed from the program earlier this year, but had a change of heart and re-committed back in September.

One of the top defensive back recruits in the nation, the La Grange (TX) cornerback started two seasons for the Leopards. Last season, he recorded 24 tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception.

Rogers held offers from several top programs including Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and USC, among others. Rogers also might join Texas A&M's Track and Field roster following his success as a runner.

Last season, Rogers ran a 10.69 100M, high jumped at 6'07" during his sophomore year, and long jumped 21'06". A two-way player, Rogers also was named a member of the Texas 13-4A-II first-team all-district team at wide receiver and cornerback in both 2020 and 2021.

Rogers is one of three defensive backs currently for Texas A&M's 2023 recruiting class. SI All-American's No. 63 prospect Jayvon Thomas and Shiner (TX) athlete Dalton Brooks are also expected to sign their letter of intent. Much like Rogers, Brooks is a two-way player but is expected to work drills at both running back and defensive back early in his career.

Last season, the Aggies led the nation in pass defense under first-year coordinator D.J. Durkin, holding opponents to 158.2 yards per game while allowing 15 touchdowns in coverage. Texas A&M lost five defensive backs to the portal and draft this offseason, including starters Antonio Johnson and Jaylon Jones, along with former SI All-American's No. 2 cornerback prospect Denver Harris.

