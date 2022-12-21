Texas A&M Adds Local LB Chantz Johnson To 2023 Recruiting Class

Chantz Johnson might not be the biggest name in Texas A&M's recruiting class nationally, but the folks around College Station likely know him well.

Johnson committed to the Aggies Wednesday as part of the Early Signing Period. The College Station linebacker was offered by the program last Thursday.

Johnson started the past two seasons for the Cougars' defense, primarily seeing reps at inside linebacker. He was influential in helping College Station play for Class 5A-Division I state championship in Arlington earlier this month.

In his final season with the Cougars, Johnson recorded 84 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three sacks, two pass breakups, and an interception he returned for a touchdown. He also held offers from Arizona State, Army, Buffalo, Florida Atlantic, Marshall, New Mexico State, Texas State, and UTEP, among others.

Johnson comes from a football background. His father, Jerry Johnson, played defensive tackle under Bobby Bowden at Florida State in the late 1990s and was a member of the 1999 national championship roster in Tallahassee. Jerry Johnson currently works on Texas A&M's staff, serving as an assistant strength and conditioning coach.

With Johnson's commitment, the Aggies now have three linebackers for the 2023 class. Johnson joins Katy (Texas) Paetow defender Daymion Sanford and Temple's (Texas) Taurean York, who decommitted from Baylor and verbally pledged his commitment to Texas A&M following his visit earlier this month.

