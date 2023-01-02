Skip to main content

Aggies Flip WR Raymond Cottrell From Georgia

The Aggies got a major flip on Monday from Florida Native, Raymond Cottrell

The Texas A&M Aggies had a strong finish to the 2023 Early Signing Period, retaining the signature of defensive lineman David Hicks, and wrapping up the day with the No. 17 overall class in the country. 

But they weren't done there. 

On Monday afternoon, the Aggies got their new year started off right, flipping Milton (FL) wide receiver Raymond Cottrell from the Georgia Bulldogs. 

Cottrell had been committed to the Bulldogs since June 3, and had not visited College Station since June 10.

Now the only wide receiver commit of the 2023 class for the Aggies, the 6-2, 205-pound Cottrell will join an offense-heavy class led by running backs Rueben Owens and Dalton Brooks, who have already signed their letters of intent. 

last season with Milton, Cottrell caught 46 passes for 651 yards and nine touchdowns, while also carrying the ball 38 times for 279 yards and five more touchdowns. 

Cotrell also played on the defensive and special teams sides of the ball, finishing with 10 tackles, as well as averaging 27.4 yards per kick return and 34 yards per punt return. He also blocked a punt. 

