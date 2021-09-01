Aggies Offer Elite CB In Already Top-Tier 2023 Class

The Aggies are still hard at work on building the 2023 recruiting class

Already off to a tremendous start with the 2023 recruiting cycle, the Texas A&M Aggies kept the press up on Wednesday morning, offering elite Florance (AL) cornerback Jahlil Hurley.

Hurley, who is ranked as one of the top corners in the country for his class by every major recruiting outlet, reported his offer via his personal Twitter account.

Hurley already has a star-studded list of offers to his name, including Auburn, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, and Tennessee, among many others.

Standing 6-2 and weighing in at 170 pounds, Hurley is a long, athletic corner that still has the potential to grow into his frame. He is also a two-sport athlete for Florence, playing basketball as well.

The Aggies will hope to add Hurley to an already impressive 2023 that is arguably the top class to date in that classification.

That list of 2023 commitments includes Zachary (LA) quarterback Eli Holstein, Wylie East (Wylie, TX) defensive lineman Anthony James, RIG Academy (Sweden) tight end Theodor Melin Ohrstrom, and Smithson Valley (Spring Branch, TX) offensive tackle, Colton Thomasson.

The Aggies 2022 class has also been an elite one for Jimbo Fisher thus far, currently sitting at No. 8 overall and No. 3 in the SEC, per SI All-American.

