Aggies Target Terrance Brooks Commits To Ohio State

Texas A&M Aggies Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Aggies news as Texas A&M looks to improve on an already impressive class

With college football's 2021 season quickly approaching, rumors are beginning to fly in terms of visits, and commitments for the 2022 class and beyond.

Under head coach Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies recruiting momentum is hitting full force, and as a result, the Aggies are in the mix for some of the top names around the country, each of whom wants to take a hard look at the makings of what Fisher is building in College Station.

JUNE 30 1:30 PM UPDATE: Elite defensive back target Terrance Brooks made his college decision official on Wednesday afternoon, picking the Ohio State Buckeyes over Texas A&M, Texas, Alabama, and Oregon

A high school track star, Brooks ran an 11.25 100 and a 23.27 200 during his junior year. Brooks also helped John Paul II to a second-round playoff appearance last season, after exploding on the recruiting scene as a sophomore.

JUNE 26 11:00 PM UPDATE: On Saturday night, elite 2022 receiver Brenen Thompson released his top six schools including the Aggies.

Alongside Texas A&M, Thompson included Alabama, Clemson, Texas, Oklahoma State, and Oregon. The two-sport athlete (football and track and field) has begun taking official and unofficial visits in June.

JUNE 26 4:02 PM UPDATE: Texas A&M added a talented linebacker to their recruiting class on Saturday, when Pilot-Point's Ish Harris committed to the program.

Last season, Harris had 44 tackles and five interceptions from his safety spot. Also, a two-way star, Harris also played running back, where he ran for 1,788 yards and 18 touchdowns and was named the District 4-3A-I Offensive MVP. The 6-foot-4 190-pound athlete could potentially play on either side of the ball.

Harris chose the Aggies over Baylor, Texas, Utah, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State.

JUNE 25 3 PM UPDATE: Jimbo Fisher added his second major pledge of the day on Friday when Lexington (Lexington, TX) wide receiver/safety Jarred Kerr announced his decision to commit to the Aggies.

Kerr, who could project on either side of the ball for Texas A&M, selected the Aggies despite offers from Baylor, Florida, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas, TCU, Penn State, Notre Dame, and Texas Tech, among many others.

JUNE 25 9:58 AM UPDATE: Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M secured one of the top 2023 quarterback prospects in the entire country on Friday when Zachary (Zachary, LA) signal-caller Eli Holstein pledge his commitment.

Holstein picked the Aggies over offers from powerhouses such as Alabama, Georgia, LSU, and Ohio State, among many other power five offers.

