Texas A&M Football Makes Short List For Top 2022 Prospect Bryce Anderson

The Aggies look to continue a hot recruiting streak into July as they aim for elite safety Bryce Anderson.

Texas A&M's recruiting team finished the month of June on a hot streak with one exception. They missed out on top offensive tackle prospect Kelvin Banks, who committed to Oregon. It won't be a massive subtraction for the Aggies' class, who already have two offensive tackle prospects in their 2022 class.

A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher may have inched a little closer to his next highly-rated recruit in safety prospect Bryce Anderson. Anderson has named his final two teams prior to the weekend and it's clear he will remain in the Lone Star State.

One potential landing spot is Texas A&M. The other? Texas.

The recruiting battle with Texas is one that's not unfamiliar to A&M. It's also one the Aggies have been winning since the arrival of Fisher.

A&M already have an impressive safety commit in Jarred Kerr. But Kerr plays both sides of the ball and is most likely a long-term project for Fisher and the Aggies. Anderson would be more of an immediate on-the-field impact guy.

Anderson is actually a quarterback prospect at the high school level and has no experience at that position. He's athletic and has the physical tools to be a college football safety, a position both programs believe he can thrive at playing.

Anderson has heard offers from just about every college football team a player could dream of, including LSU, Michigan, Alabama, and others. The soon-to-be converted safety must have tools that are in high demand.

If the Aggies can win the recruiting war for Anderson he could be dangerous on both sides of the ball. A&M's coaching staff clearly were satisfied with the versatility of Ainias Smith, and in Anderson, they may be getting even more.

