Texas A&M Lands Top JuCo Cornerback

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - In Jimbo Fisher's first full recruiting season, the former Florida State coach was able to land Elijah Blades. One of the premier junior college cornerbacks in the nation, Blades shined as the Aggies' top cover man in 2019.

It looks like Fisher will go two for two in that category once again out in the defensive backfield. Four-star cornerback Brian George announced Tuesday morning that he would sign his letter of intent to play for A&M in 2020. Cole's other schools included Auburn, Florida, Miami and Oklahoma. 

The 6-foot-2 defender was listed by 24/7 Sports at the No.5 JuCo player in the nation. As a starter for Highland C.C., George already received an offer over the summer from the Texas A&M staff. He would visit the program over the past weekend.

George was named a second-team NJCAA All-American roster after an impressive season. He recorded 26 tackles, two interceptions, six pass breakups and a fumble recovery. George will then enroll at Texas A&M in January, becoming eligible to partake in Aggies' spring ball and learn the new system before the start of the 2020 campaign.

A&M's secondary will still feature several starters but could use George in a rotational role. The team lost both Charles Oliver and Roney Elam to graduation while Moses Reynolds transferred from the program earlier this offseason.

With one day left before the early signing period, A&M now comes in as the 10th-ranked class on ESPN, fourth-highest among SEC schools. On 24/7 Sports, the Aggies currently rank 5th with one five-star player and 11 four-star recruits. 

