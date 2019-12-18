Texas A&M Learns 4-Star OL Chris Morris' Decision

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - With the chance to improve on offense, Texas A & M will hope to correct their line issues with a strong 2020 recruiting class. Offensive guard Akinola Ogunbiyi officially announced he would commit to the Aggies on Wednesday as part of the early signing class.

On Tuesday evening, A & M would find out the fate of another potential member of the trenches.

Four-star offensive lineman Chris Morris announced to 24/7 Sports he will honor his commitment and sign his letter of intent to play for the Aggies in 2020 on Wednesday morning. Morris originally announced his commitment to the program in mid-October.

The West Memphis, Ark., prospect has been one of A & M's top targets since the beginning of the recruiting process this season. For several moments, it seemed as if Morris would be deciding between A & M and SEC West rival Ole Miss. The 6-foot-3 made his official visit to Oxford over the weekend.

Morris, a multi-purpose lineman, is expected to see snaps at both guard and tackle. Initially set at guard, both he and Ogunbiyi should be considered pieces for the long-term future out at Kyle Field.

On top of his offers from A & M and Ole Miss, Morris had several offers from other schools in the SEC. Others included Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Florida and Tennessee.