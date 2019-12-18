Texas A&M Officially Signs 4-Star Maryland DB

AggieMaven
COLLEGE STATION, Texas - With Early Signing Day officially here, Texas A&M hopes to walk away from a winner. In the early hours of Wednesday morning, they found their first signee to join the program. 

Four-star cornerback Joshuah Moten inked his name to paper, signing his letter of intent and officially becoming a member of the A&M family. The Fort Washington (Md.) National Christian Academy product was named first-team All-Metro D.C. as a senior. 

To describe the talent the Aggies will be getting in coverage, one would have to look at his stat line. In 15 games, Moten's side of the field was targeted 16 times. He broke up eight of them and intercepted four others. 

Moten, originally a Penn State commit, has been one of A&M's top targets over the recruiting process. The senior defensive back briefly considered the Nittany Lions and Nebraska before officially committing to the Aggies for the future.   

As a headliner in the secondary, the D.C. native is expected to be a massive part of the long-term plan and pair with rising sophomore Demani Richardson in Mike Elko's back end. 

Moten will enroll early in College Station this January and will be a part of the team's spring football program. 

