Texas A&M Recruiting Tracker: 2026 4-Star WR Impressed With Aggies After Visit
SEPT 25 - 4-STAR WR ENJOYED VISIT TO AGGIELAND
The Texas A&M Aggies hosted four-star Lovejoy (Lucas, TX) receiver and Florida State commit Daylan McCutcheon over the weekend for their matchup vs. Bowling Green.
And per an interview with On3's Steve Wiltfong, he came away impressed with what he saw in Aggieland.
“My visit was good," McCutcheon told Wiltfong. “I enjoyed myself down in College Station spending time with Coach Wiggins... I see a great future for the A&M program and can’t wait to see what the rest of the season unfolds for them.”
McCutcheon ranks as the No. 14 receiver, No. 20 player in Texas and the No. 106 player in the nation per the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is set to take a visit to the Texas Longhorns this coming weekend. Last season as a junior, McCutcheon was a star, catching 92 passes for 1,430 yards and 20 touchdowns.
SEPTEMBER 23 - FIVE STAR SETS AGGIES VISIT
The Texas A&M Aggies are already hard at work on the 2025 class. However, they also already have their eyes set on multiple big time prospects in future classes.
And now, one of those prospects is making his way to College Station for a visit.
According to Rivals.com's Marshall Levenson, 5-Star Dunham School (Baton Rouge, LA) quarterback Elijah Haven has set a visit to Aggieland this fall, alongside a visit to Michigan.
Haven already visited LSU this past weekend, and will be making his way to Tuscaloosa to see Alabama for their matchup vs. Georgia this weekend, per Levenson.
Haven ranks as the No. 1 overall player in the country per 247Sports. On3 ranks Haven as the No. 11 overall player, and the No. 1 QB. Rivals.com has him ranked as the No. 2 overall player in the country.
According to the On3 Industry Recruiting Prediction Machine, Ole Miss is currently the favorite for Haven with a confidence score of 25.8 percent, followed by Baylor, Florida and Texas Tech.
SEPTEMBER - 18 CASUGA SETS DATE
2026 4-Star QB Helman Casuga is set to announce his commitment Tuesday, October 8th, at 8:30 p.m. CST.
Casuga will also choose between the Arizona Wildcats, the Auburn Tigers, the BYU Cougars, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the USC Trojans, his home state Utah Utes, and the Washington Huskies.
Casuga is a four-star quarterback in the class of 2026 who stands six feet tall and is 200 pounds. He had a very productive sophomore season, throwing for 4,145 yards and 34 touchdowns and completing almost 65 percent of his passes. Though a natural passer, Casuga could still produce on his legs, running the ball 52 times for 279 rushing yards and a pair of rushing scores
AUGUST 24 - AGGIES NO. 1 FOR 5-STAR
Five-star Mount Miguel (Spring Valley, CA) athlete Brandon Arrington, is loving what he sees in Texas A&M.
In fact, he loves it so much, that he has the Aggies as the top school on his radar.
Texas A&M is definitely No. 1 right now,” Arrington told On3's Chad Simmons. “I like everything about Texas A&M. The staff and everybody is on me and they told me I’m their No. 1 target right now and they show it. I will be at Texas A&M a lot this year.”
In fact, Arrington is set to take in College Station next weekend for the Aggies season opener against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Kyle Field, alongside multiple other top recruits who are making the trip.
AUGUST 19 - NO. 1 2027 ATH FEELS AT HOME WITH AGGIES
No. 1 athlete and No. 3 overall player Myson Johnson-Cook, is starting to feel the love from the Aggies, naming Texas A&M as one of his top schools thus far in the process.
“My favorite things about the Aggies are that every time I step foot on campus, they make sure I feel at home,” Johnson-Cook told On3. “And that Coach Troop and the staff show me love and are very passionate about me coming there and making me a better player.
Johnson-Cook, who played his freshman season at McArthur (Decatur, IL), already stands 6-foot-3 and weighs in at 220 pounds heading into his sophomore campaign for DeSoto (TX), and will likely lineup on both sides of the ball for the Eagles.
In total, Johnson-Cook holds nine offers, Georgia, Baylor, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, and the Aggies.