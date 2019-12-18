Texas A&M Signing Day Home Base

COLLEGE STATION, Texas- National Signing Day has been a tradition throughout a player's career. For the third straight season, the NCAA officially has allowed an early signing period for players to commit to programs.

Texas A & M will hope to contend as one of the top programs entering the second full recruiting period under the direction of Jimbo Fisher. Following a 7-5 record, the Aggies are hopeful the team will rebound with a promising class to change the culture in 2020.

As it stands now, 22 commits are expected to honor their contract and sign to play at College Station. Still, several players could flip their decision at any moment, playing in favor of A & M's chances in the SEC. There are still several commits that could be deciding between multiple schools, leaving the Aggies right in the mix.

Aggie Maven will have complete coverage of the early signing period, keeping you and Sports Illustrated up to date with all the recent moves. Keep following back in throughout the day to check the final decisions of each potential Aggie moving forward.

UPDATED SIGNEES

6:00 a.m. - Four-star defensive back Joshaua Moten officially signed his letter fo intent to play for the Aggies. Moten will enroll at College Station early and will be a part of the team's spring ball.

7:15 a.m. - Four-star quarterback Hayes King officially signs his letter of intent. King will enroll early at A & M and work with Fisher to become up to date with the Aggies offense.

7:30 a.m. - Tomball five-star wide receiver Demond Demas officially signs his lett of intent to play for the Aggies. Demas is expected to enroll early.

7:31 a.m. - Three-star wide receiver Devin Price officially signs his letter of intent to play for the Aggies.

POTENTIAL SIGNEES

The Aggies will feature several players they hope to add to their 2020 class. Several could be flipped while two of the nation's top players have yet to declare. Both are expected to make their decisions by the end of the day.

Here's our updated times on when the two will officially make their decision:

Dallas Jesuit 4-star RB EJ Smith - 10:45 a.m. CT on ESPN2 (Deciding between A & M, Florida and Stanford)

Covington, La. 4-star LB Edgerrin Cooper - Is awaiting confirmation on his status.

Here are several players on A & M's radar who could flip barring a last second change of mind.