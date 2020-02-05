Texas A&M Walks Away Winners on National Signing Day

COLLEGE STATION — One should never call it a comeback.

As Texas A & M walks away from National Signing Day, Jimbo Fisher can smile. The ultimate goal was to add 25 players to the 2020 class for the impending season. With the signings of four-star defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson and three-star running back Darvon Hubbard, the Aggies will have 25 new Aggies signed up for the season.

Phase 1: Complete.

Phase 2: Commencing this spring.

The Aggies will finish for the third season with a top 10 class in the Jimbo Fisher era. Barring the remainder additions found on NSD, they could merit a top-five grade. Multiple players could be in the running to surprise the country, meaning the selections made by the Aggies would become top-notched players in the Fisher system for numerous seasons in the future.

The addition Jackson should strike fear in the Southeastern Conference's eyes. During his senior season, the Mississippi mammoth tallied 76 total tackles in his senior year, 37 of which went for losses. Initially expected to sign with LSU, Jackson reopened his recruiting trail in 2018. From there, the Crimson Tide snuck into the mix.

It's hard to pull the wool over Nick Saban's eyes, but somehow the Aggies were able to win against the Emperor of the Tuscaloosa Dynasty. A late visit last month sealed Jackson's decision, placing him in line to be the long-term replacement for Justin Madubuike.

Jackson will become the third four-star recruit to join the trenches of the 2020 class in Kyle Field. Fadil Diggs, the Gatorade Player of the Year from New Jersey, is already on-campus learning Mike Elko's scheme. Fellow top-level pass rusher Donnel Harris will be on campus this summer after committing to the program in December.

That's not including the likes of players on campus such as former five-star DeMarvin Leal, Tyree Johnson and defensive tackle Bobby Brown. The Aggie now will have a young core to replace one of the top units in the SEC should any leave the school early in 2020.

The addition of Hubbard won't get the love it deserves. The reality?; it's a massive get for the future of the position. Heading into signing day, there wasn't a future of depth at the position behind rising sophomore Isaiah Spiller.

The question was answered with the Surprise Willow Canyon's addition to the backfield. And even though three stars isn't flawless, it's better than what was found beforehand.

A long-time commit to Ohio State, Hubbard reentered the conversation last season. One visit to College Station was all it took for him to close the doors once more. Planned visits to LSU and TCU were canceled, all but sealing the deal to join Fisher's backfield.

Hubbard will now join three-star Deondre Jackson and four-star athlete Devon Achane to the run game. This past offseason, four running backs chose to leave the campus with hopes of more playing time moving forward. Outside of the loss of Jashun Corbin (who transferred to hometown Florida State), the Aggies could be better off with the players added.

Jackson is known for his workhorse ability, while Achane is pure speed. During his three seasons as the do-it-all player for Fort Bend Marshall, the track star tallied 114 touchdowns behind the line of scrimmage. Yes, triple-digit speed is coming to College Station.

"I'll say this, I know Devon Achane has 114 touchdowns in three years, and they have him as a three-star?" Fisher said during the early signing period last December. "He's going against great defenses — the fastest kid in the 200-meter in the country. We got the guys we wanted.

"He's a lower-ranked guy that I think can change the game in so many ways."

Throw in Spiller, who tallied almost 1,000 yards in his first season along with a versatile Hubbard, what's not to love about the A & M backfield? Each player will have a role, keeping defenses on their toes and coordinators guessing what will happen next.

The additions of Hubbard and Jackson will only add to a vulnerable group for the future. A & M will have early contributors, such as five-star cornerback Jaylon Jones, five-star wide receiver Demond Demas and four-star offensive lineman Chris Morris. Others, such as four-star quarterback Haynes King and four-star linebacker Antonio Doyle, will be considered a part of the future plans for now.

A durable finish to the recruiting class will have the Aggies walking away as big winners Wednesday afternoon. Fisher addressed to long-term positions of need and closed out the year with exactly the number of recruits he wanted. Checking off all the boxes, the Aggies only improved on their already loaded class for the start of the decade.

Should a veteran roster and promising youth class succeed in 2020, the Aggies will be in business. A more manageable schedule has A & M looking past an SEC season of wonder and more on a trip to Atlanta. If everything goes A & M's way, they'll be looked upon as one of the top teams in the country in the country to begin the decade.

It's not about how you start but rather how you finish. In year three of a 10-year contract, Fisher and his staff will end the recruiting trail on a strong note.

And that should put joy in Aggies' hearts, while fear in the SEC West. The 2020 roster could begin a new tradition for the 12th Man.

The path to the postseason could begin or end inside the halls of Kyle Field for years to come.