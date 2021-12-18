Aggies Land Top SI99 CB Denver Harris
Texas A&M has been on a roll with its 2022 recruiting, securing three SI-99 members and potentially the highest-ranked class of the year.
Signees Evan Stewart and Walter Nolen headline that group, and Jimbo Fisher isn't done. SI99 cornerback standout Denver Harris joined that group Saturday after securing a state championship with Houston North Shore.
North Shore beat Duncanville 17-10 for the Class 6A-I state title. As expected, Harris (6-1, 180) made his announcement after the game and committed the Aggies over Alabama, LSU and Texas.
Texas A&M is also considered the favorites to land Shemar Stewart and Harold Perkins to its loaded class.
Top SI99 CB Denver Harris Announces Commitment
Aggies secondary should improve dramatically with the addition of the state champion
Harris joins other 2022 commits at cornerback: Bobby Taylor (Katy, Texas) and Deyon Bouie (Bainbridge, Georgia). That trio should greatly impact the secondary.
Full scouting report for Harris from SI All-American:
In the year of the cornerback, it's the Texan who kicks off the Watch List atop a truly elite field. Harris is a complete cornerback prospect from a size, length, speed, athleticism, physicality, and natural instincts standpoint. He does it against some of the best competition nationally, impacting games behind or near the line of scrimmage as much as he does down the field on a 50-50 ball. He tracks the football like a center fielder, with elite leaping ability and ball skills, making plays at the apex look easy on routine. Harris runs well, takes good risks, and is unafraid to play plenty physical against a ball carrier or at the catch point. Just as importantly, he seems to be on the positive side of a leg injury and should be full-go for the fall, where Harris will have to hold off steep competition for the top spot.