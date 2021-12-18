Top SI99 CB Denver Harris Announces Commitment

Texas A&M has been on a roll with its 2022 recruiting, securing three SI-99 members and potentially the highest-ranked class of the year.

Signees Evan Stewart and Walter Nolen headline that group, and Jimbo Fisher isn't done. SI99 cornerback standout Denver Harris joined that group Saturday after securing a state championship with Houston North Shore.

North Shore beat Duncanville 17-10 for the Class 6A-I state title. As expected, Harris (6-1, 180) made his announcement after the game and committed the Aggies over Alabama, LSU and Texas.

Texas A&M is also considered the favorites to land Shemar Stewart and Harold Perkins to its loaded class.

Harris joins other 2022 commits at cornerback: Bobby Taylor (Katy, Texas) and Deyon Bouie (Bainbridge, Georgia). That trio should greatly impact the secondary.

Full scouting report for Harris from SI All-American: