Aggies Set To Receive Major Visitor vs. Miami

Elite Louisville RB Commit Rueben Owens to Visit Aggies vs. Miami | Texas A&M Recruiting Tracker

SEPTEMBER 13 UPDATE

The Texas A&M Aggies are set to receive a big-time visitor at a huge position of need this weekend when El Campo (TX) running back Rueben Owens comes to College Station for the team's matchup vs. the Miami Hurricanes.

Owens, who currently sits as the No. 3 running back and No. 33 overall prospect in the nation per Sports Illustrated's recruiting rankings, committed to Louisville over the summer, in one of the more surprising commitments of the 2023 cycle.

Owens has remained interested in the Aggies however, and has taken multiple visits to College Station over the last year. 

In his career with El Campo, Ownes has rushed 388 times for 5308 yards and 76 touchdowns in the last three seasons.

SEPTEMBER 2 UPDATE

As the Aggies prepare to open the 2022 season on Saturday, considerable talent is expected in College Station both on the field and in recruiting. 

Naturally, many top Texans are likely to be in town making unofficial visits, and the newest name confirmed on that front is among the most important in junior quarterback DJ Lagway, according to multiple reports. 

Among the most coveted at any position in the 2024 cycle, the Willis (Texas) dual-threat quarterback has amassed some 30-plus scholarship offers over the last year or two. A&M has long been among those after him, and he will be back in town Saturday for a fresh experience at Kyle Field. 

Lagway, whose father Derek played at Baylor in the late 1990's, had a busy summer on the visit trail. He saw Florida, UCF, Jackson State, Baylor and many others in addition to A&M. He kicked off his junior season with big numbers last week, totaling more than 400 yards (356 passing) and seven touchdowns (one rushing) 

