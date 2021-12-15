Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Aggies Miss Out On 2022 SI99 Edge Jihaad Campbell

    Campbell previously committed to Clemson before changing his mind last week
    The 2022 Texas A&M recruiting class is well on its way to being the best ever for the program, and one of the best ever anywhere. But it won't get help on the edge from Jihaad Campbell.

    On Wednesday, SI99 Top 10 Edge Campbell committed to the University of Alabama and announced it live on his Instagram feed.

    Campbell committed to Clemson back in June but changed his mind last Thursday and de-committed after Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables accepted the head coaching job at Oklahoma.

    The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder from Sicklerville, New Jersey, and the famed IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida can play the edge as well as an off-the-ball linebacker and is an excellent pass rusher.

    SI All-American's synopsis of Campbell is:

    Campbell is an intriguing prospect in the sense that he excels playing off edge as well as an off-ball linebacker. He has linebacker tendencies, like driving his feet through contact, but he can turn the corner like he plays defensive end full time. Excellent blitzer from pretty much anywhere in the box. Campbell’s lateral speed is also very impressive, and is one of the reasons we’re so high on him. As dynamic as this 2022 edge class is, Campbell’s utility is what separates him from the pack. Our only quip with his game is that he needs to develop better block shedding habits, because his film for the most part, revealed a reliance on pure athleticism to make blockers miss. We expect elevation now that he's at IMG Academy. 

    The Aggies still have plenty of opportunities to improve at the position, as Malick Sylla already committed to the A&M football program.  

