A&M Misses On SI99 OT Kiyaunta Goodwin

The Texas A&M offensive line was not one of the strongest position groups in 2021, and it will improve in 2022. But it will do so without Charlestown High School (Indiana) offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin up front.

Goodwin kept his previous commitment to the University of Kentucky on Wednesday. The Aggies were hopeful to land his services, but he chose to remain closer to home.

Goodwin made the announcement live on CBS Sports HQ online in front of a national audience.

The 6-foot-8, 315-pounder is the No. 6 offensive tackle in SI All-American's SI99:

Goodwin has shown a rare dedication to excellence at such a young stage, having completely re-shaped his body during his high school career. He's gone from incredibly tall and carrying a rather large amount of bad weight, to a long and lean athlete at this point.

Goodwin is a physical specimen who has done a fantastic job remaking himself and he moves very well for his size. He has also improved his coordination and footwork enough to drive defenders wherever he wants and stay balanced at the same time.

Goodwin has a tremendous upside and high ceiling, and the A&M program would've welcomed his size and athleticism.

A&M still has help at the offensive line on the way, however, with Mark Nabou (Seattle, Washington), PJ Williams (Dickinson, Texas), and Hunter Erb (Haslet, Texas) already committed.

