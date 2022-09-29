SI99 CB Malik Muhammad Schedules Aggies Official Visit

Texas Longhorns defensive back commitment Malik Muhammad will take an official visit to College Station for the Aggies' matchup against Ole Miss on October 29, Muhammad announced via Twitter.

Muhammad currently ranks as the No. 16 overall player and the No. 2 cornerback in the 2023 SI99 recruiting rankings.

Muhammad originally committed to the Longhorns in July of this past summer, picking Texas over the Aggies and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Muhammad's high school teammate, Jayvon Thomas, is currently committed to the Aggies.

It is time for David Hicks.

Multiple reports say the Katy (Texas) Paetow defensive lineman will come off the board Wednesday, September 28, in a verbal commitment ceremony expected to be televised by ESPN.

Hicks has been a top priority for Texas A&M for years, and he has already returned to College Station for a visit early during the 2022 season. He has frequented all finalists on his list, mainly Oklahoma, Oregon, Miami, Alabama, Texas and Michigan State.

The Aggies are set to have a loaded recruiting weekend for the matchup against the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday.

You can view the full list of visitors below:

2023

RB - Jeremiyah Love

RB Roderick Robinson II (UCLA Commit)

WR - Jalen Hale (SI99 No. 49)

WR - Hykeem Williams (SI99 No. 71)

WR - Jalen Brown (SI99 No. 74) (LSU Commit)

WR - Micah Tease (Arkansas Commit)

WR - Andy Jean (Florida Commit)

WR - Raymond Cottrell (Georgia commit)

DL - David Hicks (SI99 No. 56)

DL - Johnny Bowens

S - Peyton Bowen (SI99 N0. 34)

S - Tony Mitchell (SI99 No. 64) (Alabama Commit)

S - Isaac Smith

2024

QB - DJ Lagway

RB - Derrick McFall

RB - Taylor Tatum

WR - Ryan Wingo

WR - Micah Hudson

WR - Joshisa Trader

WR - Drelon Miller

WR - Jayvion Showers

WR - Debron Gatling

WR - Freddie Dubose

TE - Christian Bentancur

OT - Max Anderson

OL - Daniel Cruz

EDGE - Zina Umeozulu

LB - Justin Williams

LB - Davhon Keys

CB - Eli Bowen

DB - Jaydan Hardy

DB - William Love

ATH - Damien McDaniel

ATH - Zechariah Sample

ATH - Aaron Butler (USC Commit)

ATH - Ju’Juan Johnson

ATH - Terry Bussey

Aggie Commits

RB - Dalton Brooks

OT - Colton Thomasson

OL - Naquil Betrand

OL - TJ Shanahan

DL - Samu Taumanupepe

(2024) DL - Dealyn Evans

LB - Anthony Hill (SI99 No. 48)

LB - Daymion Sanford

CB - Bravion Rogers

CB - Jayvon Thomas

P - Tyler White

This weekend's AP Top 25 matchup with (No. 13) Miami is bringing a lot of elite talent to visit College Station, Tx. One of the top quarterback prospects in the 2024 class, DJ Lagway, will be in attendance for the Saturday night showdown.

It's a good sign for Aggies' fans, as he was also in the house for A&M's season opener. For head coach Jimbo Fisher and his staff, the more time Lagway spends at Kyle Field, the better.

Lagway's a top-tier passer with offers from schools like Alabama, Clemson, and his father's alma mater, Baylor. The Willis, Tx. native is dominating in his junior season and is considered one of the top five QB prospects in the nation.

His presence certainly adds to a star studded weekend on the recruiting front and good showing against the Hurricanes will only help the Aggies on the trail.

The Aggies will have a loaded visit weekend ahead of them against Miami on Saturday, with Gulliver Prep (Miami, FL) LSU wide receiver commit Jalen Brown leading the way.

The Aggies will also get a visit from Christian Brothers College (Saint Louis, MO) running back Jeremiyah Love.

The Texas A&M Aggies were reportedly set to receive a big-time visitor at a huge position of need this weekend in El Campo (TX) running back Rueben Owens.

However, AllAggies.com has learned that he will in fact NOT be attending the team's matchup vs. Miami.

Owens, who currently sits as the No. 3 running back and No. 33 overall prospect in the nation per Sports Illustrated's recruiting rankings, committed to Louisville over the summer, in one of the more surprising commitments of the 2023 cycle.

However, Owens has remained interested in the Aggies and has taken multiple visits to College Station over the last year. That said, as of now, he remains strongly committed to Louisville.

In his career with El Campo, Ownes has rushed 388 times for 5308 yards and 76 touchdowns in the last three seasons.

As the Aggies prepare to open the 2022 season on Saturday, considerable talent is expected in College Station both on the field and in recruiting.

Naturally, many top Texans are likely to be in town making unofficial visits, and the newest name confirmed on that front is among the most important in junior quarterback DJ Lagway, according to multiple reports.

Among the most coveted at any position in the 2024 cycle, the Willis (Texas) dual-threat quarterback has amassed some 30-plus scholarship offers over the last year or two. A&M has long been among those after him, and he will be back in town Saturday for a fresh experience at Kyle Field.

Lagway, whose father Derek played at Baylor in the late 1990's, had a busy summer on the visit trail. He saw Florida, UCF, Jackson State, Baylor and many others in addition to A&M. He kicked off his junior season with big numbers last week, totaling more than 400 yards (356 passing) and seven touchdowns (one rushing)

