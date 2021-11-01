Texas A&M Recruiting Tracker: Bear Alexander Says Recruitment is Over

With college football's 2021 season in the home stretch, rumors are beginning to fly in terms of targets, visits, and commitments for the Texas A&M 2022 recruiting class and beyond.

Under head coach Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies recruiting momentum is hitting full force, and as a result, the Aggies are in the mix for some of the top names around the country, each of whom wants to take a hard look at the makings of what Fisher is building in College Station.

NOVEMBER 1, 11:50 AM UPDATE:

The pursuit of big Bear Alexander appears to be over for Texas A&M.

The Aggies were in the final two with the Lone Star State native, along with Georgia, before the IMG Academy star committed to the Bulldogs on October 21.

As is always the case in college football recruiting, nothing is official until a signature comes on the dotted line. Alexander spoke to Sports Illustrated over the weekend and confirmed he would be inking his name on a National Letter of Intent in December.

And it will be on a red and black letterhead despite decommitting from Kirby Smart's program before making what he says is a final choice.

"Definitely," Alexander told John Garcia, Jr. "They didn't change, they kept on recruiting me hard and it was still family.

"They're playing really well right now. They always have one of the top defenses, they always compete for SEC championships, Coach Smart and Coach (Tray) Scott is an amazing guy and it's a great program."

The senior admitted the pressure of the process was part of the reason for making a public decision in late November. Now he is relieved to be done.

"It's close to signing day, so just to have the pressure off of me was a deciding factor," Alexander said.

Remaining Aggie defensive line targets include SI99 prospects Walter Nolen, Shemar Stewart, Omari Abor, Anthony Lucas and others.

