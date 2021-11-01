Skip to main content
    November 1, 2021
    Texas A&M Recruiting Tracker: Bear Alexander Says Recruitment is Over

    Texas A&M Aggies Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Aggies news as Texas A&M looks to improve on an already impressive class.
    Author:

    With college football's 2021 season in the home stretch, rumors are beginning to fly in terms of targets, visits, and commitments for the Texas A&M 2022 recruiting class and beyond.

    Under head coach Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies recruiting momentum is hitting full force, and as a result, the Aggies are in the mix for some of the top names around the country, each of whom wants to take a hard look at the makings of what Fisher is building in College Station.

    NOVEMBER 1, 11:50 AM UPDATE:

    The pursuit of big Bear Alexander appears to be over for Texas A&M. 

    The Aggies were in the final two with the Lone Star State native, along with Georgia, before the IMG Academy star committed to the Bulldogs on October 21. 

    As is always the case in college football recruiting, nothing is official until a signature comes on the dotted line. Alexander spoke to Sports Illustrated over the weekend and confirmed he would be inking his name on a National Letter of Intent in December. 

