Texas A&M Recruiting Tracker: Kam Dewberry Hints at College Commitment

With college football's 2021 season in the home stretch, rumors are beginning to fly in terms of targets, visits, and commitments for the Texas A&M 2022 recruiting class and beyond.

Under head coach Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies recruiting momentum is hitting full force, and as a result, the Aggies are in the mix for some of the top names around the country, each of whom wants to take a hard look at the makings of what Fisher is building in College Station.

NOVEMBER 16, 2:50 PM UPDATE:

More big news coming soon for Texas A&M?

Fresh off of his last of many visits, this time at Texas, SI99 offensive line recruit Kam Dewberry hinted at a possible impending commitment via social media on Tuesday.

When a follower asked the in-state star about a commitment timeline, the reply would turn heads.

"Maybe tomorrow," Dewberry replied on Instagram.

While recruits often have fun on social media, the senior had previously announced his intent to come to a decision following the completion of all of his visits. The official visit over the weekend to Texas was the final trip of the allotted five.

LSU, A&M, Ohio State, Oklahoma and UT have hosted him for official visits since the summer months.

The Early Signing Period opens on December 15.

NOVEMBER 6, 9:15 AM UPDATE:

One of Fisher's top wide receiver targets is likely to come off the board this weekend. Chris Marshall had hinted at making a commitment this week, surrounding his birthday on Sunday, but took to Twitter on Friday night to push it up to Saturday.

The SI99 wide receiver talent, out of Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall, has been considered an A&M lean versus contenders Alabama and USC within his top three. He has been to College Station several times this year and Sports Illustrated sources have him back in town for the Auburn game, seemingly overlapping with his potential decision.

Despite Alabama wanting to get him back on campus, it looks like this one is Fisher's to lose as A&M's big close to the 2022 cycle will tangibly begin if and when Marshall is ready to go public with his pick.

Marshall would be one of the headliners in the class for Fisher and company, which ranked No. 9 in the latest class recruiting ranking update at SI.

NOVEMBER 3, 11:15 AM UPDATE:

Walter Nolen to College Station, again.

As the Aggies surge up the list for the nation's top uncommitted recruit, another visit to campus has been set. The Powell (Tenn.) High School star will be back this weekend with Auburn in town.

Per 247Sports, most of the Nolen family will join the coveted prospect for his latest unofficial visit. Saturday marks the fourth time the senior has made it to town, including three on game weekends.

Nolen has no official timeline for a verbal commitment, hinting that it could come at basically any time. Of late, A&M and Tennessee have appeared to become the most likely destinations for the trench talent, though Georgia was also in his latest group of top options. Florida, Alabama and Michigan have also remained under some consideration throughout his recruiting process.

Longtime A&M pledge and peer recruiter Bobby Taylor II has been courting Nolen, among others for some time, and has been public about feeling good about the program's chances for a top class.

NOVEMBER 1, 11:50 AM UPDATE:

The pursuit of big Bear Alexander appears to be over for Texas A&M.

The Aggies were in the final two with the Lone Star State native, along with Georgia, before the IMG Academy star committed to the Bulldogs on October 21.

As is always the case in college football recruiting, nothing is official until a signature comes on the dotted line. Alexander spoke to Sports Illustrated over the weekend and confirmed he would be inking his name on a National Letter of Intent in December.

And it will be on a red and black letterhead despite decommitting from Kirby Smart's program before making what he says is a final choice.

"Definitely," Alexander told John Garcia, Jr. "They didn't change, they kept on recruiting me hard and it was still family.

"They're playing really well right now. They always have one of the top defenses, they always compete for SEC championships, Coach Smart and Coach (Tray) Scott is an amazing guy and it's a great program."

The senior admitted the pressure of the process was part of the reason for making a public decision in late November. Now he is relieved to be done.

"It's close to signing day, so just to have the pressure off of me was a deciding factor," Alexander said.

Remaining Aggie defensive line targets include SI99 prospects Walter Nolen, Shemar Stewart, Omari Abor, Anthony Lucas and others.

