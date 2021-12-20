Skip to main content
    December 20, 2021
    Aggies Gain Commitment From 2025 NFL Legacy Winston Watkins

    The Texas A&M Aggies just landed an electric freshman from Florida
    In the midst of an incredible finish to the 2022 recruiting cycle in College Station, Texas A&M's recruiting momentum just won't stop. 

    On Monday afternoon, the Aggies landed a commitment from one of the top recruits in the 2025 class, in IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) wide receiver Winston Watkins.

    Watkins is the first commitment of the 2025 class for the Aggies.

    The cousin of former Clemson star and NFL standout Sammy Watkins, Watkins Jr. saw action as a freshman on the IMG Academy local varsity team but did not travel with the team. 

    That is expected to change next season during his sophomore campaign, as he is expected to be a major contributor to both the travel and local rosters. 

    The commitment of Watkins comes at a perfect time for the Aggies, who just earned the No. 1 class in Sports Illustrated's national recruiting rankings after a fantastic finish to the early signing period. 

    And With 2022's final signing day still approaching, it does not appear that A&M will be slowing down anytime soon, either. 

    SCOUTS TAKE:

    Watkins burst onto the scene as a freshman at IMG Academy in 2021 with a maturity in both his build and his game, with polish and ball skills already at a higher level. Related to former Clemson star Sammy Watkins, the Southwest Florida native has handled an early spotlight about as well as anyone could have expected. Texas A&M was his first scholarship offer, back in June, and now collects his early pledge as a reward. No program is hotter on the trail than Jimbo Fisher’s

