No. 1 Texas A&M Aggies Hope to Tame Surging LSU Tigers in Weekend Series: How to Watch
The No. 1 Texas A&M Aggies baseball team travels to Baton Rouge this weekend for a three-game series with the LSU Tigers at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field beginning Friday at 7 p.m. CT.
The Tigers are 29-17 overall and 7-14 in SEC play and are unranked. Friday will mark the first weekend series for the Aggies against an unranked opponent in almost a full month. A&M stands at 39-6 overall and 15-5 in SEC play.
LSU has won it's last two series against SEC foes and brings a bit of momentum to the park, but the Aggies have been one of the highest-scoring teams in the country and put their No. 1 ranking on the line.
Look for the return of one of the most potent 1-2-3 punches in any offense in the nation as Gavin Grahovac, Jace LaViolette and Braden Montgomery have been a dangerous trio this season.
GAME ONE:
AGGIES: LHP Ryan Prager – 8-0, 2.59 ERA, 59.0 IP, 80 K, 9 BB
TIGERS: LHP Gage Jump – 4-1, 3.62 ERA, 49.2 IP, 63 K, 16 BB
GAME TWO:
AGGIES: LHP Justin Lamkin – 2-1, 4.47 ERA, 46.1 IP, 59 SO, 15 BB
TIGERS: RHP Luke Holman – 6-3, 2.63 ERA, 61.2 IP, 88 K, 21 BB
GAME THREE:
AGGIES: TBA
TIGERS: TBA