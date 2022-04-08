Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings: Texas Tech Is The Team To Beat

With two conference series behind them, Texas Tech is playing like they are a top national seed when it comes to the postseason. Sure, they’ve lost two conference games, but they are playing well on all three sides of the ball. Oklahoma State is also right up there, but they showed some vulnerability over the past week having lost to Oklahoma during a midweek nonconference game and letting Kansas State score 22 runs over the weekend.

In the Big 12 last weekend, Oklahoma State won the series with Kansas State, West Virginia won the series with TCU, Texas won the series with Oklahoma, and Tech won the series with Kansas. All series went 2-1.

TCU had a horrible week, going 1-4 and losing to teams that they should have beat. As a result, only TCU dropped in this week’s Power Rankings. Oklahoma State and Texas both bumped up a spot.

National rankings listed are based on current rankings by D1Baseball. Team records are through Sunday, April 3, and do not reflect any of this week’s midweek games.

Power Rankings

9. Kansas (10-16, 1-5), last week #9

Congratulations on your basketball Natty. Now we revert to you not being relevant until January.

8. Kansas State (14-13, 1-5), last week #8

The Wildcats lost a series to OSU last week, but the good news is they scored 22 runs off of the nation’s No. 6 team. They won one of the three. K-State can hit. That could become problematic for other teams down the road.

7. West Virginia (16-10, 2-1), last week #7

Sure, they won the series over TCU last week, but are they good? They are still relatively untested. The win on Friday night was a total fluke. Both sides will tell you that was just a crazy ending. Both teams played an even game on Saturday. Only in the Sunday game did the Mountaineers show any dominance. They play a mediocre Baylor team this weekend, so that judgment may have to wait longer.

6. Baylor (16-11, 2-4), last week #6

The Bears had their Big 12 bye week last week and took on the powerhouse of Eastern Tennessee. No surprise, they swept that. They’ve played two conference series and went 2-1 in each. Can they break that pattern this week when they travel to WVU?

5. Oklahoma (16-10, 3-3), last week #5

The Sooners sit in an interesting position. The most significant gap in our rankings comes between TCU at No. 4 and OU at No. 5. It’s as if the Big 12 has four really good teams and then five others. At least the Sooners sit atop that group of five. They get Bedlam this weekend. Takedown the Pokes, and we’ll have a different conversation. It’s entirely possible – OU beat OSU last week in a midweek, non-conference game played in Tulsa.

4. #23 TCU (19-9, 6-3), last week #2

When you go 1-4 on a week and lose games that should have been easy gimmes, you go down. The Frogs dropped in all of the national polls, and they dropped in these rankings. They were the only team to drop this week. TCU has a grueling schedule ahead, with 14 of their next 15 games against ranked teams. Time to show up or shut up.

3. #6 Oklahoma State (20-8, 5-1), last week #4

The Pokes went 2-2 last week. They lost a nonconference game in a neutral ballpark to Oklahoma, and Kansas State got a win in the Sunday game. They remained at No. 6 nationally, but thanks to TCU’s week, both Big 12’s orange teams got a bump in the rankings.

2. #7 Texas (21-9, 3-3), last week #3

Texas has played two conference series, going 1-2 against Tech and then 2-1 against OU. They host TCU this weekend. Let’s see if they are the team to represent the Big 12 in Omaha, as they imagine they are, or if baseball in Austin is more like football in Austin.

1. #4 Texas Tech (24-6, 4-2), last week #1

Texas Tech is the most complete team in the league. As our Tech representative in our weekly voting noted, “We are kicking a** and taking names.” They sure are. They’ve jumped to No. 4 nationally. The road to Omaha for the Big 12 will undoubtedly go through Lubbock.

Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing most of the ten schools currently in the Big 12 Conference.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.