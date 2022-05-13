Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings: Oklahoma State Widens The Gap At The Top

Last week, Oklahoma State moved back to the top spot in our weekly Power Rankings. That came after sweeping Texas on the road. This past weekend, the Pokes didn’t play a Big 12 series, but thanks to Oklahoma taking the series over TCU, not only is Oklahoma State still on top, the gap between them and TCU has widened.

There were two changes in this week’s rankings – Kansas State moved ahead of Baylor for the No. 7 spot, and Oklahoma moved ahead of Texas for the No. 4 spot.

At this point in the season, the Big 12 seems to be in four groups

Oklahoma State – A top-three team in the nation and the clear leader for the Big 12 title TCU, Texas Tech, Texas, and Oklahoma – A group of conundrums – each have had some great wins and some losses that make you question how good they are this season. West Virginia – A team that is playing decent enough ball that will get them into the postseason but not playing at the level of the top half of the league. Kansas State, Baylor, and Kansas – The bottom of the pack has KU asking if it’s basketball season yet while Baylor asks if it’s football season.

With two weekends left in the regular season, only TCU and Texas have just one remaining Big 12 series. The other teams still have six conference games to play, so there’s a chance to see more movement in these rankings.

Here’s how our panel of fans representing most Big 12 schools ranks the teams this week:

National rankings listed are based on current rankings by D1Baseball. Team records are through Sunday, May 8, and do not reflect any of this week’s midweek games.

Power Rankings

9. Kansas (20-29, 4-14), last week #9

Last weekend, Kansas got a Friday night win against in-state rival KSU, giving the Jayhawks a glimmer of hope. But K-State won the series, and again, Kansas sits at the bottom of the league and knows that hoops can’t arrive soon enough.

8. Baylor (23-22, 5-13), last week #7

Even without playing a weekend series last weekend, Baylor managed to drop down a spot. K-State jumped ahead of the Bears after their win over Kansas. Baylor still has a series with KSU, which may determine where both end up. Baylor also has a series left with OSU – good luck with that one.

7. Kansas State (25-22, 6-12), last week #8

Congratulations! You won the series with Kansas. But it was just Kansas. But, hey, it was enough to move up a notch. KSU has a series with both Baylor (just below them) and WVU (just above them). If they can win both, they could move up another notch by the end of the season.

(Editor’s note: Die-hard K-State fan Adam predicts that the Cats will finish strong. You heard it here first, folks!)

6. West Virginia (28-18, 10-8), last week #6

West Virginia has a decent overall record. They’ve played four of the league’s top teams. They have a series with Oklahoma and another with K-State still to play. If they come out of those with a winning record, they very well could be the sixth team in the league to make it to the postseason.

5. Texas (34-17, 11-10), last week #4

It’s time just to give Ivan Melendez the Golden Spikes award. He is by far one of the best batters to come through Austin, and that’s a big statement given some of his predecessors. Texas is still clinging to the hope of hosting a Regional. They’ve got the offense to get back to winning ways. But can their pitching get them there? Let’s see.

(Editor’s note: Thanks to die-hard Texas fan, Austin, for those lines)

4. Oklahoma (29-17, 11-7), last week #5

Oklahoma can hit. We saw that when they averaged 15 runs per game over two weekends in their games with Kansas and Kansas State. In last Friday’s game with TCU, they were down 9-3 after six innings but managed to bring the tying run to the plate in the top of the ninth. TCU held them off that night, but the Sooners still took the series. They’ve got both Texas Tech and West Virginia left. They are certainly trying to make a statement for the postseason.

(Editor’s note: We could quote Austin, the Texas fan mentioned above, but his reaction to learning that Oklahoma moved ahead of Texas is not suitable for a family-friendly audience)

3. #9 Texas Tech (32-16, 11-7), last week #3

Texas Tech played one non-conference game last week. They didn’t do anything to help them or hurt them in the league standings. This weekend, they need a series win over Oklahoma State to make a powerful statement about the Big 12 race and their postseason destiny.

2. TCU (28-18, 13-8), last week #2

It’s been a yo-yo of a season for the Horned Frogs. They hope to finish strong and sweep Kansas this weekend, then sit back and watch the other teams in the league fight it out on the last weekend of the regular season. TCU has struggled lately with pitching. That needs to improve if they want any hopes of a decent postseason this year.

1. #3 Oklahoma State (34-13, 13-5), last week #1

Oklahoma State is in control of its own destiny. They have a 1.5-game lead over TCU and a 2-game lead over Tech and Oklahoma. Just keep winning, and the Big 12 regular-season title will be theirs as well as one of the nation’s top seeds in the postseason.

Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing most of the ten schools currently in the Big 12 Conference.

