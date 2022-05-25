Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings: TCU Ends Season On Top

Last week, the difference between TCU and Texas Tech at the top spot was razor-thin. This week, the difference between the two separated, with TCU finishing the season at the No. 1 spot in our weekly Power Rankings.

The Horned Frogs also own the Big 12 regular-season title outright thanks to Oklahoma taking two of three in Lubbock this last weekend and Baylor able to win one over Oklahoma State.

Every week, our panel of fans representing almost all of the schools in the league has been ranking the nine teams in the Big 12. They voted for the final time this week now that the regular season is complete and the Big 12 Tournament is beginning this week.

It’s been an exciting ride for some of the teams. And for one team, we’re looking at you, Kansas; they started at the bottom and never moved off that line.

This graph shows how each team moved up or down over the 11 weeks of fan voting. The last column on the chart shows the team’s average ranking over the season:

The final results of this panel almost exactly mirror how the seeding turned out for the tournament, with one exception – our panel put Oklahoma State ahead of Oklahoma. Those two, along with Tech, all ended up with identical conference records, and tiebreaker determinations put Tech at second, OU at third, and OSU at fourth in the tournament seeding.

National rankings listed are based on current rankings by D1Baseball. Team records are through Saturday, May 21, and do not reflect any of this week’s tournament games.

Power Rankings

9. Kansas (20-35, 4-20), last week #9

Oh, Kansas. How long can your fans go with you being great at one sport and not even close to great at others? Like in football, KU ends the season at the bottom of the Power Rankings. Their coach of 20 years decided to retire. Will that spark the change? Kansas entered the Power Rankings at No. 9 and stayed there every week this season.

8. Baylor (26-26, 7-17), last week #8

Baylor spent four weeks at No. 6, then dropped a spot and spent another four weeks at No. 7. The Bears end the season with three weeks at the No. 8 spot. Their average rank was 6.8.

7. Kansas State (27-27, 8-16), last week #7

Kansas State spent the entire season at either No. 7 or No. 8 in the Power Rankings. They end the season with a three-week run at the No. 7 spot. Their average rank was 7.7

6. West Virginia (33-20, 14-10), last week #6

West Virginia had a rollercoaster of a ride this season and, at one point, was at the top of the Big 12 standings. Their Power Rankings didn’t fluctuate that much. They debuted at No. 7 and went as low as No. 8 and as high as No. 4 before ending the year with a four-week run at No. 6. Their average rank was 6.0

5. #19 Texas (39-17, 14-10), last week #5

Oh, Texas! How the mighty crumbled. Kind of like how their football team did last season. The Longhorns not only debuted at No. 1 in these Power Rankings, but they were also the nation’s No. 1 team for a while until they weren’t. They started at No. 1 and spent time at every spot down to No. 5. They end the season at No. 5 and an average rank of 3.3.

4. #21 Oklahoma (33-20, 15-9), last week #4

Oklahoma ends the season in a three-way tie for second place in the conference and should get a No. 2 seed in their Regional. They end the Power Rankings at No. 4 while earning the No. 3 seed in the tournament. They spent five weeks at No. 5 and three weeks at both No. 4 and No. 6. Their average rank was 5.1.

3. #9 Oklahoma State (38-18, 15-9), last week #3

Oklahoma State started the season behind three of the schools from Texas, debuting in the Power Rankings at No. 4. They ascended to the top spot halfway through the season and were No. 1 three of four weeks before dropping to No. 3. Their average rank was 2.5, a mark they shared with TCU.

2. #8 Texas Tech (36-18, 15-9), last week #2

We’ve said it before. Texas Tech has been a conundrum. They’ve lost games they probably shouldn’t have but then did things like sweep OSU in Stillwater. They debuted in the Power Rankings at No. 2, spent three weeks at No. 1, and never dropped below No. 3. They end the season with an average rank of 2.1, the best average of any team in the league.

1. #24 TCU (35-18, 16-8), last week #1

The Horned Frogs sure have been on a ride themselves this season. They debuted in the Power Rankings at No. 3 behind Texas and Tech and dropped as low as No. 5 mid-season, only to bounce back to be either No. 1 or No. 2 the last six weeks. Their average rank was 2.5.

Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing most of the ten schools currently in the Big 12 Conference.

