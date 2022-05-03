Big 12 Baseball Weekend Recap: OSU Sweeps Texas

Big 12 bats continue to be hot. Two weekends ago, there were a total of 196 runs scored in the 12 games (four series) that featured a Big 12 team versus another Big 12 team. This past weekend saw almost just as many – 195 total runs. Three of the series this past weekend had at least one game won by ten or more points. Here are those games:

Oklahoma 14 – Kansas State 2 (Friday)

Oklahoma 22 – Kansas State 10 (Saturday)

Oklahoma State 14 – Texas 3 (Saturday)

Texas Tech 11 – Baylor 1 (Saturday)

The biggest showdown of the weekend was No. 8 Oklahoma State traveling to Austin to take on No. 10 Texas. The Pokes pulled off an epic comeback on Sunday to sweep the series, which vaulted OSU back up in the rankings and sent the Longhorns packing after dropping out of the Top 25 in the D1 Baseball rankings. After notching the two wins above that both looked like football scores, Oklahoma won their series over K-State. Baylor found a way to win on Sunday to avoid a sweep over Tech. And West Virginia came back to win on Saturday and Sunday after losing Friday to Kansas.

Here is a recap of this past weekend’s conference series (rankings are based on last week’s Top 25 from D1Baseball:

#8 Oklahoma State (31-13, 13-5) at #10 Texas (31-16, 9-9)

Oklahoma State swept the series 3-0

It was supposed to be an epic battle with two top ten teams. But OSU came away with the sweep. Friday’s game was close. OSU had the lead. Texas tied it at 6-6 in the bottom of the 8th, and then OSU came up with two runs in the ninth for the win. Saturday’s game was never close. Sunday, Texas looked solidly in control with a 7-0 lead going into the seventh inning. Then OSU scored ten runs in the top of the seventh. Texas got one run back but couldn’t pull off the win.

Friday: OSU won 8-6. (Winning Pitcher Trevor Martin; Losing Pitcher – Aaron Nixon; Save – Nolan McLean)

Saturday: OSU won 14-3. (Winning Pitcher – Bryce Osmond; Losing Pitcher – Tristan Stevens; Save – Hueston Morrill)

Sunday: OSU won 10-8. (Winning Pitcher – Roman Phansalkar; Losing Pitcher – Coy Cobb; Save – McLean)

Kansas State (22-21, 4-11) at Oklahoma (27-15, 9-6)

Oklahoma wins the series 2-1

Oklahoma’s bats continue to be hot. Their big wins come just a week after sweeping Kansas with more big scores in that series. On Friday, the Sooners got the weekend started, led by Jake Bennett on the mound. Bennett pitched for seven shutout innings and matched a career-high 11 strikeouts. He won Big 12 Pitcher of the Week because of that performance on Friday night.

Friday: Oklahoma won 14-2. (Winning Pitcher –Bennett; Losing Pitcher – Connor McCullough

Saturday: Oklahoma won 22-10. (Winning Pitcher – David Sandlin; Losing Pitcher – Griffin Hassall)

Sunday: Kansas State won 8-7. (Winning Pitcher – Blake Corsentino; Losing Pitcher – Trevin Michael; Save – Dylan Phillips)

#9 Texas Tech (31-16, 11-7) at Baylor (22-22, 5-13)

Texas Tech won the series 2-1

Baylor has found a way during Big 12 conference play to win one game in a series, and that’s been on Sundays, usually. They did it again this weekend. Texas Tech dominated on Friday and Saturday, but Baylor came away with the win on Sunday.

Friday: Texas Tech won 7-1. (Winning Pitcher – Andrew Morris; Losing Pitcher – Jake Jackson)

Saturday: Texas Tech won 11-1. (Winning Pitcher – Brandon Birdsell; Losing Pitcher – Kobe Andrade)

Sunday: Baylor won 11-7. (Winning Pitcher – Matt Voelker; Losing Pitcher – Trendan Parish)

West Virginia (26-16, 9-6) at Kansas (18-26, 3-12)

West Virginia won the series 2-1

West Virginia had their version of a Home Run Derby in Lawrence with four homers in their win on Saturday and another five homers on Sunday.

Friday: Kansas won 7-3. (Winning Pitcher – Daniel Hegarty; Losing Pitcher – Jacob Watters)

Saturday: West Virginia won 10-7. (Winning Pitcher – Chris Sleeper; Losing Pitcher – Payton Allen; Save – Chase Smith)

Sunday: West Virginia won 10-8. (Winning Pitcher – Zach Ottinger; Losing Pitcher – Ryan Vanderhei; Save – Trey Braithwaite)

