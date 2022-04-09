Big 12 Power Prankings: Dark Side Of The Swoon

Jobbing is a thankless task. Don't believe me? Just ask the Ximena or the Savon, coworkers for whom I am always thankful to help deflect the outrageous tendencies of the general public. Unfortunately, however, the Ximena shares sadistic instincts with the Macie and the America. According to the Ximena, I am "basic," which, from what I can tell, connotes I am as white as mayonnaise, my personality about as flavorful. According to the Macie, I'm old. According to the America, I'm no fun.

According to the Savon Merriwether aka., the Save On Merry Weather, I am brilliant.

I like the Savon.

So the Ximena and I were discussing whether I was indeed as basic as she claimed. And I came to the conclusion that further discussion was unnecessary, it wasn't worth it, as I was, within weeks, to receive my tax refund and I was counting in my halcyon imagination the thousands of dollars I would possess to spend on paraphernalia that would serve the purpose of mellowing my basicity--presumably LSD. Not that I have ever been one for narcotics, but it's a little difficult to imagine someone being basic while in the midst of a glorious acid trip, now isn't it.

"Just wait, Ximena," I said. "I'll show you."

"Okay, Jim," she said, applying a pet name she chose just for me, presumably because it was the most basic she knew.

"And Jim rhymes with Ximena," I said. "At least the first syllable. So what does that say? What does that say!"

"I'm dead!" said the Savon, as he often did when in the process of a laugh that never materialized.

"So please, no more discussion of my being basic. You're killing the Savon."

"Okay, Jim," she said. "Basic."

I was about to utter a litany of curses such as no man ever heard in the history of the Internal Revenue Service, when I received a telephone communication from the father, aka., the accountant.

"The father!" I said, stepping confidently aside. "To what do I owe the pleasure?"

"Why are you talking like that?" the father asked, somewhat pedantically, if you're asking me. "Anyway, I did your taxes."

"And? What will the IRS be sending me? I'm about to be floating on cloud nine very soon," I said, seeing thousands of slashed S's on repeat, dancing almost visibly green across my retina.

"You owe the IRS one dollar."

"I beg your pardon!"

"I said you owe the IRS one dollar."

"I owe them one finger!"

"I'm dead!" I heard the Merry Weather shout.

"How do you figure!"

"Well . . ." and he went into that tax speak he does by which the rules of mathematics are twisted and turned until I find myself helpless before the fates of debits and credits, surplus and deficit, positive integers and negative. I say fates. In this particular case, I mean furies. "So you owe one dollar."

"And I have to pay them?"

"Yes."

"Cash or check?" I asked.

"Well, we'll just take it out of your account."

"It was a joke, Dad."

"I figured it was. Don't ask me to explain it. It's the IRS. You know how they are. They'd collect a penny out of your tip jar."

"Thanks, Dad!" I said.

"Also beware of the weath--"

Click.

And I was about to utter another litany of curses such as no man has heard in the history of the Internal Revenue Service, not least myself, when I received another telephone communication, this from the Ryann Zeller, fearless leader.

"Fearless leader!"

"Fearful follower! How are you?"

"Pretty terrible, thanks for asking! To what do I owe the pleasure?"

"I'm contacting you on behalf of Barry."

"The Barry! How is he, dear man!"

"He doesn't want to talk to you."

"He's taking this quoting thing awfully personally, don't you think?"

"The man doesn't want to lose his good reputation."

"Then he's fine. He hasn't one to lose."

"I didn't hear that. I want to be as brief as possible. He needs your power rankings."

"Oh not again!"

"What's the matter?"

"Please hold, Fearless Leader," I said and proceeded to utter those curses so far long withheld the effect was exponentially more powerful than the potential prior two combined.

"Okay, I'm back."

"Are you okay?"

"I'm fine."

"I didn't know someone could swear like that."

"How did you hear that?"

"Maybe you were so angry your thumb missed the hold button."

"The slip button you mean!"

"So you are okay."

"I'm fine. Just dealing with the IRS."

"And how are they doing?"



"The ignominious bastards are thieving me for one dollar! The grifters and grafters! The descendants of Malebolge! The governmental simoniacs!"

"Oh. So is it possible you could get those rankings to Barry before 9 pm?"

"I get off at 9. You'll have it within the half-hour. Thanks!"

Click.

Little did I know there was a storm afoot, which impeded my vision as I made my blurry way to Ye Olde Bull and Bush on Montgomery 76107 (please no direct correspondence; all mail will be summarily returned). On the radio were rumors of rain, wind, thunder, possible hail. Tornadoes.

But inside the pub, I found the typical crew gathered, the Morgan, the Kat, the Rodney, the Claire Bear and Cocaine Hour (who, as far as I'm aware, has never done cocaine), not to mention the Austin, aka., the Other-Town-In-Texas, and, not least, the Stubbs himself. The Dee, aka, the Deer, was throwing her darts with the Monet, And they were congregated over a pizza.

"Hey love," the Deer said, offering a hug I happily took. I returned my eyes to the pizza. I hadn't eaten in hours.

"May I have one?" I asked, reaching for a slice.

"Not that one," I heard someone shout as I swallowed. And it was then the clouds grew darker, the wind was at once a terrible shrew and an innocent girl, screaming and crying as the hail fell fat as doves, right through the roof. And as the hail pounded the floor, bouncing off as though dazed, the same roof so recently punctured proceeded to dislodge from its cornices as the funnel of a great tornado descended. And I watched in mute horror as, one by one, my friends were consumed by, subsumed into, a force as mighty as the rapture-- even the Amy--a swirling cyclone ecstatic with electric bones while beer bottles and whisky bottles and shot glasses and beer glasses with harps engraved on the curves cycled through multiple ferris wheels that revolved, somehow safely distant, around the table at which the Stubbs and I were sitting, him placably, me statue stiff though shivering. And it was done.

"Want one?" the Bobby asked, offering a slice.

I somehow managed the courage to shake my head while he took a bite. And then fell immediately over, dead, a dance of hailstones like a cold halo surrounding him.

So the pizza was poisoned! I thought as the storm receded and I found myself in the company of a full bar, alone, with no tab.

But I had work to do. Big 12 Power Rankings. All I needed was assistance. And I had a full bar. So I found the one glass unscathed, sitting perfectly still on its shelf, poured myself a Guinness, and proceeded: TCU #1. And in my current straits sympathetic as I was to Dorothy, I decided Kansas had to be #2. Then there was Texas Tech. That jerk that called my work the most poorly written uncomprehensible piece he had read in years sealed the deal on that one. #12. Then Texas. Had to be #11. Then OU. Oregon was nice. #3. Then OSU. Redundant. #10. Kansas State. Also redundant. #9, and so forth.

Ultimately, within a couple hours, I beheld a perfect list and, I must admit, had to marvel over my impeccable wisdom:

1. TCU

2. Kansas

3. Oregon University

4. West Virginia

5. Oklahoma State

6. Arkansas

7. Oregon State

8. Oklahoma

9. Kansas State

10. Baylor

11. Texas

12. Texas Tech

I delivered my anointed enumeration unto the Barry Lewis, with a greeting, and was about to check the Bobby's pulse when I felt a hard slap.

"Are you okay?"

It was the Kat!

"Kat, you're back!" I shouted gleefully though my cheek smarted sharply. "Did you have to hit so hard?"

"Sorry. I thought you were coming to."

"Kat! I feared you had been swallowed by a tornado!"

"You were hallucinating. The nice guy that bought the pizza sprinkled some magic mushrooms on a slice he intended for himself and he was in the bathroom when you arrived."

"Oh. I see. And then I went. How long have I been gone?"

"Fifteen minutes."

"Time and relativity!" I shouted.

It was then a ding reported I had received a telephone communication. I checked. The Barry Lewis!

"Thank you for getting them in at a reasonable hour," the Barry wrote. "But unfortunately there are only nine teams in the Big 12. Oregon and Oregon State are not in the conference. Neither is Arkansas. The rest I will keep in the given order. And I'm not saying another word. Thanks!"

"Sure thing, Barry!" I typed.

It was then the Stubbs approached me, fingering his beard.

"The Bobby! You haven't been poisoned! I'm so glad! I thought you were dead!"

"Gentleman wanted you to have this," he said, taking a folded paper from his pocket. "He thought you came in off the street."

I unfolded the paper he gave me and saw George Washington, who, I could have sworn, winked at me. And the inscription: In God We Trust.

