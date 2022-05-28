TCU Power Prankings:  Doing The Job

“Jesus, Jason, you told me next time you would fire me,” said I. “You promised!”

“Can’t do it, bro. Sales are up thirty percent from last year.”

“How’s that my problem?”

“You weren’t here last year. Somebody’s doing those sales.”

“The bartenders. Blame them.”

“And what about gift cards. You sold ten thousand worth of them.”

“A dummy could have done that, Jason!” I said. “And, indeed, a dummy did!”

“That does not change the fact that you’re making us a whole lot of money.”

“None of which I’m seeing!”

“But you have job security.”

Right at that moment, someone, a prime specimen of a Neanderthal to listen to him, shouted: “Can I get any service around here?”

“Why don’t you get on your backwoods knees and service yourself!” shouted I.

“Looks like you got work to do,” said The Jason.

"Jobbing. But the next time I tell a customer to kiss my backside, I expect to be thoroughly reprimanded," said I. "And if he hits me, I’m quitting."

I strolled up to the cashier booth where the Neanderthal, confirmed upon sight, was waiting.

“What did I hear you say to me?”

“I said why do you bother me when I’m jobbing? I don’t go to your place of employment and harass you!”

“I am your job!” he said.

“Erroneous!” said I. I gestured at the mini-fridge behind me. “I’ve got this to fill.” The teas before me. “I’ve got to keep these full.” The Ximena beside me. “And I’ve got to keep her happy. So if you could kindly blow off while I try to succeed at doing just one of these things, I’d greatly appreciate it.”

“I’d like a taco.”

“We ain’t got none!”

“What’s good?”

“The Crossroads. Smoked beef brisket, jalapeno, grilled onions, cilantro, avocado, jack cheese. Tomatillo salsa. I recommend it on a flour tortilla.”

“I’ll take a Trailer Park Trashy, on corn . . . “

And so forth.

It was then I received a telephone communication from The Barry Lewis.

"What now?"

"It's good to hear from you too," the dear man said. "You have a Rankings due."

"What are the possibilities of your simply firing me and our calling it even?"

"None."

"Sadist. So what if I say no?"

"You can do that. But then we'll have you live tweet for a week."

I put down the phone and uttered curses such as no man in the history of Twitter.

"Okay, blackmailer. I'll do it."

"Good news is this is the last week."

"Thank God!"

"Until next year."

"I recant!"

"I'll hear from you in a couple hours."

I returned to my station beside The Ximena. "Ximania, could you break my arm?"

"Why?"

"I need an excuse to stop jobbing and to avoid the Power Prankings."

"Dude, you're so basic."

"By asking you to break my arm?"

"Only a basic person would ask to break their arm. Why don't you ask me to do something interesting? Like setting you on fire?"

"Tempting," said I. "But then I'd have to go to Waco. Help that customer. I can't take it any more."

"Your shift's not over for another two hours."

"Yeah, well, that's not how I see it," said I while The Ximena uttered curses such as no young lady in the history of cursing.

I drove to Ye Olde Bull and Bush on Montgomery 76107 (please, no direct correspondence; all mail will be summarily returned), whereupon I was greeted by The Phil, aka., The Punxsatawney Phil, aka., The Groundhog.

"Are you okay?"

"If it please The Boss," said I to The Bruce, "one of everything you got. And if you can make them doubles, I'll take them too." I looked at The Phil. "No, Phil. I'm pretty far from okay."

"I hear that. Love the articles by the way."

"Please say nothing further, Phil. I want to like you."

"Especially the funny ones."

"They're tragedies, Phil. Do you not understand? They are tragedies!'

"What's tragic?"

"Only my job, my career, every day of my existence, my life!"

"Sounds very entertaining. What's bothering you today?"

"I have my final Power Rankings due and I have no one to steal from, no one to solicit, no one to blackmail. I'm on my own."

"Why don't you just read last week's article?"

"What?"

"You do know that every week KillerFrogs puts out a Power Rankings article, agreed upon by . . . I'm not sure how it works. But I like your articles and I read them avidly."

"Surely you're joking."

"Are you saying that you've been writing for KillerFrogs and have never bothered to read the articles?"

"Of course. They're about sports, Phil!"

I paused.

"Wait a minute. You're saying I can just read last week's articles and simpy copy them?"

"Is that against the rules?"

"If it is, they need to be reconsidered!" I said. "Boss, make those triples on my tab and give two of them to The Phil!"

"You sure?" The Boss asked.

"Positive."

"Okay."

I Googled KillerFrogs Power Rankings and there they were, my salvation.

"Phil, I love you!"

"Please don't. I have a reputation to uphold."

"No offense."

"None taken."

The list fell as follows:

1 Texas

2 Texas Tech

3 TCU

4 Oklahoma State

5 Oklahoma

6 Baylor

7 West Virginia

8 Kansas State

9 Kansas

"Well, that's interesting," said I, copying the list directly, then substituting Texas' spot for TCU's and vice versa. "Fixed it."

I looked around and realized it was just the two of us, The Phil and I.

"What's on your mind?" asked The Phil.

"It's over," said I. "I can't believe it."

"Indeed."

Just then The Boss laid a receipt before me that was about thirty feet long. Meanwhile, the entire bar top was bejeweled with glasses filled to the brim with beer, whiskey, vodka, liquor, rum, and things I'd never heard of before, much less seen. I read the bottom tally: $12,859.

"Boss, what are you doing to me!"

"You said triples of everything."

"I didn't think you'd take me seriously!"

"You couldn't say something while I was pouring all of them?"

"I was doing research! I didn't see you!"

"I've been doing this for two hours!"

"Research takes time."

"It's a ranking of nine teams!"

"Well, we're drinking them. Every one of them."

Just then, in walked The Bobby Stubbs and The Immortal J. "Get ready boys, we've got drinking to do."

"Is it a party?"

"It is now."

"Boss, is there anyway I can haggle over this?"

"Nope. No way."

I looked at him.

"I'm not tipping!"

"I wasn't expecting it. How are you going to pay?"

"Oh, that's easy. I'm not."

"Don't make me call the cops."

"That sounds like a solution to many of my problems, actually. Jail saves me from jobbing and ranking, but I can't do the food. Can we do a payment plan?"

"Okay. Fifty every day till it's paid. And I'm taking a 25 percent tip."

"You're a real piece of work, you know that, Boss. A real piece of work."

"Just doing my job," said The Boss. "Just doing my job."

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.