Oklahoma Upends Texas 8-1, Wins Big 12 Tournament

Though Texas celebrated landing one of the 16 regional host spots in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, Oklahoma (37-20, 15-9) celebrated a Big 12 Tournament championship. The Sooners– who came into the tournament as the three seed– handled their business Sunday afternoon to an 8-1 win at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

It was Ivan Melendez who got the scoring started when he hit a solo shot in the first inning to put the Longhorns up 1-0. It was Melendez' 29th homer of the season, a new Texas single-season record. After that, it was all Oklahoma.

The Sooners all eight runs in the third inning, a score that would maintain course for the remainder of the game. RS Freshman Cade Horton (3-2) secured the victory, allowing two hits and one earned run while ringing up nine batters in the start (5.1 innings). RS sophomore Jimmy Crooks led Oklahoma with three RBI.

RS Sophomore Peyton Graham won the tournament's Most Outstanding Player award.

Oklahoma won their third Big 12 Tournament, which began in 1997. Their last title came in 2013. Many were upset with the choosing of Austin for the site, however rules state that a team's conference tournament must wrap up before the sites are announced for the outcome to be considered for hosting.

Now, the Big 12 sets their sights on the Regionals, which begin June 3 at 16 regional host sites around the country. Oklahoma State out of the Big 12 was also announced a host.

Last year, Texas was the lone team from the conference to make the College World Series in Omaha, where they made a run at the semifinal round. They were bounced by the eventual-champions (Mississippi State).

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.