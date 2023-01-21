College Baseball Poll Watching: Frogs Debut In Top 15

It’s just a matter of weeks before we hear “Play Ball,” and the college baseball season gets underway. The TCU Horned Frogs will attempt to three-peat as Big 12 regular season champions while advancing further in the postseason than the last couple of years.

Kirk Saarloos begins his second season as head coach. His team returns many veteran players, including catcher Kurtis Byrne, first baseman David Bishop, third baseman Brayden Taylor, and outfielders Elijah Nunez and Luke Boyers. TCU picked up a few key transfers in the offseason from Big 12 opponents, both of whom should have an immediate impact – Tre Richardson (second baseman from Baylor) and Austin Davis (outfielder from West Virginia). On the mound, Cam Brown and Luke Savage are veterans projected to be starters. Another Big 12 transfer, Ryan Vanderhei, is also projected to be a starter. Garrett Wright is back and projected to be the closer for the Frogs.

Three preseason polls have been released, and all have TCU debuting either at No. 14 or 15. Oklahoma State, Texas, and Texas Tech also make appearances in these preseason polls.

Here are the highlights from the Baseball America, D1Baseball, and Perfect Game preseason polls:

Baseball America Preseason Poll

1 – LSU

2 – Tennessee

3 – Stanford

4 – Florida

5 – Louisville

6 – Miami (Florida)

7 – Arkansas

8 – Vanderbilt

9 – Wake Forest

10 – Ole Miss

13 – Texas A&M

15 – TCU

16 – Oklahoma State

23 – Texas

D1Baseball Preseason Poll

1 – LSU

2 – Tennessee

3 – Stanford

4 – Ole Miss

5 – Texas A&M

6 – Wake Forest

7 – Florida

8 – Arkansas

9 - Oklahoma State

10 – Vanderbilt

15 – TCU

24 – Texas Tech

Perfect Game Preseason Poll

1 – LSU

2 – Tennessee

3 – Stanford

4 – Arkansas

5 – Wake Forest

6 – Ole Miss

7 – Louisville

8 – Florida

9 – Miami (Florida)

10 – Texas A&M

14 – TCU

16 – Texas Tech

18 – Oklahoma State

24 – Texas

