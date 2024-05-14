College Baseball Poll Watching Week 14: Good ol' Rocky Top Again Top Team
Last week, the Tennessee Volunteers (42-10) surged ahead of conference foe Texas A&M (42-10) to secure the top spot in all five of the national college polls. After going 3-1 last week, Tennessee remains in the top spot in the Week 14 polls that were released on Monday.
The SEC and ACC continue to dominate the top of the rankings. Arkansas (42-10) and Kentucky (37-11) round out the top three, though they do flip spots in several polls. Depending on which poll you look at, the rest of the Top Ten consists of Clemson (37-13), Georgia (38-12), Florida State (37-12), North Carolina (39-11), NC State (29-19), Oregon State (39-12), Texas A&M ($2-10), UC Santa Barbara (35-12), or Wake Forest (36-16).
In the Big 12, Oklahoma (32-17) and Oklahoma State (34-16) are ranked in all five polls. Texas (32-20) is ranked in three polls. Three other teams - Kansas (29-18), UCF (31-17), and West Virginia (31-19) - are receiving votes in at least one poll. Over the weekend, Oklahoma secured the regular season Big 12 title and will be the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Championship when it begins next week.
Ranked Big 12 Baseball Teams Ranked - Week 14:
- Oklahoma - No. 12 (D1 Baseball), No. 15 (NCBWA, USA Today Coaches Poll), No. 16 (Baseball America), and No. 20 (Perfect Game)
- Oklahoma State - No. 17 (USA Today Coaches Poll), No. 19 (Baseball America, D1 Baseball, Perfect Game), and No. 20 (NCBWA)
- Texas - No. 18 (Perfect Game), No. 24 (Baseball America), No. 25 (D1 Baseball), Receiving Votes (NCBWA, USA Today Coaches Poll)
- West Virginia - Receiving votes (NCBWA, USA Today Coaches Poll)
- UCF - Receiving votes (NCBWA)
- Kansas - Receiving votes (USA Today Coaches Poll)
Here are the highlights from five of the national polls:
Baseball America Poll - Week 14
1 - Tennessee (42-10), no change
2 - Kentucky (37-11), up 4
3 - Arkansas (42-10), no change
4 - North Carolina (39-11), up 4
5 - Texas A&M (42-10), down 3
6 - Georgia (38-12), up 8
7 - Wake Forest (36-16), up 8
8 - Oregon State (39-12), up 3
9 - NC State (29-19), up 4
10 - Clemson (37-13), down 6
16 - Oklahoma (32-17), up 1
19 - Oklahoma State (34-16), up 2
24 - Texas (32-20), up 1
D1Baseball Poll - Week 14
1 - Tennessee (42-10), no change
2 - Kentucky (37-11), up 2
3 - Arkansas (42-10), up 2
4 - Clemson (37-13), down 2
5 - Texas A&M (42-10), down 2
6 - Oregon State (39-12), up 1
7 - North Carolina (39-11), up 4
8 - Wake Forest (36-16), up 4
9 - Georgia (38-12), up 6
10 - Florida State (37-12), down 2
12 - Oklahoma (32-17), up 6
19 - Oklahoma State (34-16), no change
25 - Texas (32-20), previously not ranked
Dropped from rankings - Troy (#21)
NCBWA Poll - Week 14
1 - Tennessee (42-10), no change
2 - Arkansas (42-10), up 2
3 - Kentucky (37-11), up 2
4 - Texas A&M (42-10), down 2
5 - North Carolina (39-11), up 5
6 - Oregon State (39-12), up 3
7 - Clemson (37-13), down 4
8 - Wake Forest (36-16), up 4
9 - Georgia (38-12), up 5
10 - Florida State (37-12), down 3
15 - Oklahoma (32-17), up 3
20 - Oklahoma State (34-16), up 1
Dropped from rankings - Troy (#24), Vanderbilt (#25)
Other Big 12 teams receiving votes - Texas, UCF
Perfect Game Poll - Week 14
1 - Tennessee (42-10), no change
2 - Kentucky (37-11), up 2
3 - Arkansas (42-10), up 2
4 - Oregon State (39-12), up 4
5 - Georgia (38-12), up 6
6 - North Carolina (39-11), up 6
7 - Wake Forest (36-16), up 6
8 - Texas A&M (42-10), down 6
9 - Clemson (37-13), down 6
10 - UC Santa Barbara (35-12), up 5
18 - Texas (32-20), no change
19 - Oklahoma State (34-16), up 2
20 - Oklahoma (32-17), previously not ranked
Dropped from rankings - South Carolina, Troy
USA Today Coaches Poll - Week 14
1 - Tennessee (42-10), no change
2 - Arkansas (42-10), up 1
3 - Kentucky (37-11), up 2
4 - Texas A&M (42-10), down 2
5 - North Carolina (39-11), up 6
6 - Oregon State (39-12), up 2
7 - Clemson (37-13), down 3
8 - Georgia (38-12), up 4
9 - Wake Forest (36-16), up 4
10 - Florida State (37-12), down 3
15 - Oklahoma (32-17), up 2
17 - Oklahoma State (34-16), up 3
Dropped from rankings - Troy (#22)
Other Big 12 teams receiving votes - Texas (#26), West Virginia (#37), Kansas (#40)
Bold teams = Big 12 Conference teams
Want to join the discussion? Click here to join the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.