College Baseball Poll Watching Week 8: TCU Drops Out Of Most Polls

After sweeping Kansas State a couple of weeks ago, the TCU Horned Frogs have dropped two straight conference series plus two of their three midweek games. They took a slide in the polls last week. After losing a tough one to Texas this past weekend, TCU dropped out of most national polls. Only Perfect Game still has them ranked - at No. 21, two spots lower than last week.

Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Texas, and West Virginia are the other teams from the Big 12 ranked in at least one of these four national polls, with the first three all in the Top 10.

After sweeping Missouri over the weekend, Tennessee remains solidly at No. 1 and becomes the first team ever to start SEC play 12-0. Texas State, despite going 1-3 last week, still appears in the polls. And Dallas Baptist, TCU's midweek opponent this week, is also ranked.

Here are the highlights from the D1Baseball, Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game, and USA Today polls:

(Team records are through Sunday and do not reflect midweek games, as the polls were determined Monday morning.)

D1Baseball

1 - Tennessee (31-1), 4-0 last week

2 - Miami (26-6), 5-0 last week, up 6

3 - Oregon State (24-7), 4-0 last week, up 2

4 - Texas Tech (24-8), 3-2 last week

5 - Oklahoma State (23-9), 3-1 last week, up 1

6 - Arkansas (23-7), 2-2 last week, down 4

7 - Texas (24-10), 3-1 last week

8 - Virginia (26-6), 1-3 last week, down 5

9 - Louisville (23-8), 2-1 last week, up 3

10 - Notre Dame (20-5), 4-0 last week, up 3

16 - Dallas Baptist (21-10), 4-0 last week, up 8

19 - Texas State (24-9), 1-3 last week, down 9

Dropped from the rankings - Vanderbilt (#16), Florida State (#20), NC State (#21), North Carolina (#22), and TCU (#23)

Collegiate Baseball

1 - Tennessee (31-1)

2 - Miami (26-6), up 5

3 - Louisville (23-8), up 1

4 - Oklahoma State (23-9), up 6

5 - Virginia (26-6), down 3

6 - Arkansas (23-7), down 3

7 - Notre Dame (20-5), up 8

8 - Texas Tech (24-8), down 3

9 - UCLA (22-9). 3-1 last week, up 3

10 - Texas (24-10), up 1

18 - Texas State (24-9), down 10

24 - West Virginia (20-10), 4-0 last week, previously not ranked

Dropped from the rankings - Ole Miss (#14), NC State (#20), North Carolina (#22), Ball State (#25), San Diego (#26), Old Dominion (#29), and UNLV (#30)

Perfect Game

1 - Tennessee (31-1)

2 - Miami (26-6), up 6

3 - Oklahoma State (23-9), up 2

4 - Notre Dame (20-5), up 2

5 - Oregon State (24-7), up 2

6 - Texas Tech (24-8), down 3

7 - Texas (24-10), up 2

8 - Virginia (26-6), down 6

9 - Arkansas (23-7), down 5

10 - Gonzaga (21-8), 3-1 last week, up 5

18 - Dallas Baptist (21-10), up 7

21 - TCU (22-11), 2-2 last week, down 2

Dropped from the rankings - Texas State (#14) and Florida State (#16)

Others receiving votes - West Virginia (#31)

USA Today Coaches Poll

1 - Tennessee (31-1)

2 - Oregon State (24-7), up 23

3 - Miami (26-6), up 8

4 - Texas Tech (24-8)

5 - Arkansas (23-7), down 3

6 - Oklahoma State (23-9), up 1

7 - Texas (24-10), down 1

8 - Virginia (26-6), down 5

9 - Notre Dame (20-5), up 4

10 - Georgia (24-8), 2-2 last week

19 - Dallas Baptist (21-10), up 12

20 - Texas State (24-9), down 5

Dropped from the rankings - Ole Miss (#8), Florida State (#19), North Carolina (#20), TCU (#21), and NC State (#25)

Others receiving votes - TCU (#27)

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.